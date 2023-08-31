4imprint Group (LSE:FOUR) Price Target Increased by 6.57% to 6,328.25

The average one-year price target for 4imprint Group (LSE:FOUR) has been revised to 6,328.25 / share. This is an increase of 6.57% from the prior estimate of 5,938.27 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,863.15 to a high of 7,350.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.82% from the latest reported closing price of 5,070.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in 4imprint Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 34.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOUR is 0.18%, an increase of 0.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 64.17% to 1,834K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 361K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 218K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 0.08% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 216K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 0.49% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 164K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 103K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company.

