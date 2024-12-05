4imprint Group EBT Increases Shareholding to Benefit Employees

4Imprint (GB:FOUR) has released an update.
4imprint Group’s Employee Benefit Trust has acquired 10,000 ordinary shares at £49.95 per share, enhancing its stake to 30,016 shares, or 0.11% of the company’s voting rights. This move reflects the company’s commitment to aligning employee interests with corporate growth, as directors are potential beneficiaries of this trust.
