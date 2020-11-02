4Front Ventures Inks $30 Mln Sale-leaseback Deal With Innovative Industrial Properties

(RTTNews) - 4Front Ventures Corp., a multi-state cannabis operator, said it has entered into a $30 million sale-leaseback transaction with an affiliate of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. for two of 4Front's marijuana facilities.

The sale-and-leaseback deals are for 4Front's cultivation and production facilities in Tumwater, Washington and Georgetown, Massachusetts. Innovative Industrial Properties or IIP is a real estate company focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry.

Phoenix, Arizona-based 4Front Ventures said it will use the sale price of $30 million in cash to repay its outstanding debt to affiliates of Gotham Green Partners, and for other general corporate purposes.

Under the deal, 4Front will occupy the Tumwater, Washington and Georgetown, Massachusetts facilities under 20-year lease agreements, with two extensions of five years each, exercisable at the company's discretion.

4Front said it does not expect any disruption to its operations as a result of the transaction, which is scheduled to close in early December.

"Entering this sale-leaseback transaction marks a significant milestone in our stated strategy to further strengthen our balance sheet, providing us greater flexibility to fund our growth initiatives. The successful closing of this transaction positions us well as we enter 2021, with our laser focus on profitable growth within our core markets of Massachusetts, Illinois, California, Washington and Michigan," said Leo Gontmakher, CEO of 4Front Ventures.

4Front manufactures and distributes a portfolio of over 25 cannabis brands, including Marmas, Crystal Clear, Funky Monkey, Pebbles, and the Pure Ratios wellness collection, distributed through retail outlets and the company's chain of Mission-branded dispensaries.

In early October, IIP said it entered into an amendment of the lease with a subsidiary of Green Thumb Industries Inc. in Toledo, Ohio.

IIP noted that the lease amendment made available an additional $25 million in funding for the construction of a cannabis cultivation facility, which is in addition to the existing medical cannabis processing facility on the property.

In addition, the lease amendment adjusted the base rent under the lease to take into account the additional available funding, and extended the term of the lease agreement. Assuming full payment of the additional funding, IIP's total investment in the property will be $32.2 million.

In July, another multi-state cannabis operator Cresco Labs said it closed an agreement to sell and lease back its marijuana facility in Fall River, Massachusetts to IIP. This was Cresco's fifth sale-and-leaseback agreement with IIP.

