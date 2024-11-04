4Front Ventures Expands with Illinois Facility Opening

4Front Ventures (TSE:FFNT) has released an update.

4Front Ventures Corp. has officially opened its state-of-the-art 250,000 sq. ft. cannabis cultivation and production facility in Matteson, Illinois, marking a significant expansion in one of the fastest-growing cannabis markets. The facility, which will serve Mission Dispensaries and wholesale partners across the state, contributes to local job creation and aims to meet the increasing demand for high-quality cannabis products. This opening is a strategic move to strengthen 4Front’s presence and operational capacity in Illinois.

