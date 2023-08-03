4Front Ventures Corp (FFNTF) Price Target Decreased by 8.78% to 0.56

The average one-year price target for 4Front Ventures Corp (OTC:FFNTF) has been revised to 0.56 / share. This is an decrease of 8.78% from the prior estimate of 0.61 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.35 to a high of 0.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 299.48% from the latest reported closing price of 0.14 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in 4Front Ventures Corp. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFNTF is 0.20%, a decrease of 15.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 62,035K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PHSTX - PUTNAM GLOBAL HEALTH CARE FUND Shares holds 49,897K shares. No change in the last quarter.
PUTNAM VARIABLE TRUST - Putnam VT Global Health Care Fund Class IA Shares holds 4,851K shares. No change in the last quarter.
PGEOX - GEORGE PUTNAM FUND OF BOSTON Shares holds 4,195K shares. No change in the last quarter.
PNRAX - Putnam Research Fund Shares holds 1,724K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Guardian Variable Products Trust - Guardian Diversified Research VIP Fund holds 591K shares. No change in the last quarter.
