4Front Ventures Announces CFO Transition with Interim Appointment

October 29, 2024 — 03:28 pm EDT

4Front Ventures ( (TSE:FFNT) ) has provided an announcement.

4Front Ventures Corp. announced the voluntary resignation of CFO Peter Kampian, with no disputes over company practices. Michael Kronberg, a seasoned finance professional and CPA, steps in as interim CFO, bringing extensive experience from roles at Grant Thornton LLP, Cresco Labs, and Renovo Financial.

