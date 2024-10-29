4Front Ventures Announces CFO Transition with Interim Appointment

4Front Ventures ( (TSE:FFNT) ) has provided an announcement.

4Front Ventures Corp. announced the voluntary resignation of CFO Peter Kampian, with no disputes over company practices. Michael Kronberg, a seasoned finance professional and CPA, steps in as interim CFO, bringing extensive experience from roles at Grant Thornton LLP, Cresco Labs, and Renovo Financial.

