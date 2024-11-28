4DS Memory Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

4DS Memory Ltd. (AU:4DS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

4DS Memory Limited recently held its Annual General Meeting where all proposed resolutions were successfully passed, including significant mandates and the replacement of the company’s constitution. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction as it continues to innovate in semiconductor technology. Investors may find these developments encouraging as 4DS advances its unique memory solutions in collaboration with global partners.

For further insights into AU:4DS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.