4DS Memory Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

4DS Memory Ltd. (AU:4DS) has released an update.
4DS Memory Limited recently held its Annual General Meeting where all proposed resolutions were successfully passed, including significant mandates and the replacement of the company’s constitution. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction as it continues to innovate in semiconductor technology. Investors may find these developments encouraging as 4DS advances its unique memory solutions in collaboration with global partners.
