4DS Memory Reaffirms Compliance and Transparency

May 27, 2024 — 03:57 am EDT

4DS Memory Ltd. (AU:4DS) has released an update.

4DS Memory Ltd., a semiconductor technology company, has confirmed in response to an ASX price query that it is not aware of any unannounced information that could explain recent trading activity. The company has reiterated its compliance with Listing Rules, specifically rule 3.1, and has disclosed a recent distribution of research reports and a proposal for corporate services agreement, which are all public and contain no price sensitive information.

