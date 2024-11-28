4DS Memory Ltd. Adopts New Constitution Framework

4DS Memory Ltd. (AU:4DS) has released an update.
4DS Memory Ltd. has adopted a new company constitution following a special resolution by its shareholders, aiming to streamline operations and enhance shareholder rights. The updated framework covers various aspects including share capital, rights variation, and electronic transfers, indicating the company’s commitment to modernizing its governance structure. Investors may find these changes significant as they potentially impact the company’s future financial strategies and shareholder interactions.
