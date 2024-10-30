4DMedical’s Revenue Surges Amid U.S. Expansion With Philips

4DMedical Ltd (AU:4DX) has released an update.

4DMedical Limited reported a significant 366% increase in operating revenue for Q1 FY2025, reaching $1.4 million, highlighting robust financial growth and solid cash reserves. The company has strengthened its commercial presence through a reseller agreement with Philips, aiming to expand its respiratory imaging technology in the U.S. market, particularly within U.S. government sectors like the VA and DoD. This strategic partnership, alongside recent advancements and funding, positions 4DMedical for continued expansion and innovation in the lung health sector.

For further insights into AU:4DX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.