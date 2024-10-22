4DMedical Secures Funding for Revolutionary Lung Imaging

4DMedical Ltd (AU:4DX) has released an update.

4DMedical Ltd has secured $1.9 million in non-dilutive funding from the Australian government’s CRC-P grant program to advance its CT:VQ clinical trials. This innovative technology aims to replace traditional nuclear medicine VQ scans by offering a faster, safer, and more cost-effective solution for lung diagnostics. The funding will help accelerate the company’s efforts towards commercialization, promising significant advancements in respiratory imaging.

