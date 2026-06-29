4DMedical Receives TGA Approval For CT:VQ Lung Imaging Technology; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - 4DMedical Limited (4DX.AX), a medical technology company, announced that Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration or TGA has approved its CT:VQ technology and included in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG), enabling commercial deployment across Australia.

CT:VQ is a non-contrast ventilation-perfusion imaging solution designed to derive regional lung function information from routine chest CT scans. The technology previously received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2025 and also holds regulatory clearances in the European Union (EU), United Kingdom (UK), Canada, and New Zealand.

The technology uses Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model that converts chest CTs into regional ventilation and perfusion information/maps without the use of injected contrast agents, radiotracers, or radioactive isotopes.

According to the company, CT:VQ uses routine CT scans and software to assess lung function, allowing hospitals and clinics with existing CT imaging to offer functional lung assessments, instead of requiring specialized nuclear medicine procedures.

The company's total revenue for the financial year ended June 30, 2025, was $5.85 million, up 56% from $3.75 million in 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, 4DMedical Limited had cash and cash equivalents totalling $6.88 million.

4DX.AX closed Monday's trade on the Australian Stock Exchange at $4.59, up 10.34%.

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