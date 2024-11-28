4DMedical Ltd Issues 5,000 New Shares on ASX

4DMedical Ltd (AU:4DX) has released an update.

4DMedical Ltd has announced the issuance of 5,000 fully paid ordinary shares, which will soon be quoted on the ASX under the code 4DX. This move, part of an employee incentive scheme, reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to engage its workforce and enhance shareholder value. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it signals 4DMedical’s growth and commitment to expanding its market presence.

