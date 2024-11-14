4DMedical Ltd Expands Market Presence with New Securities

4DMedical Ltd (AU:4DX) has released an update.

4DMedical Ltd has announced the quotation of 36,173 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, enhancing its market presence. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme aimed at boosting company motivation and productivity. Investors might find this an interesting development as it reflects the company’s commitment to growth and employee engagement.

