News & Insights

Stocks

4DMedical Ltd Director Acquires Stock Options

November 21, 2024 — 10:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

4DMedical Ltd (AU:4DX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

4DMedical Ltd announced a change in the interest of its director, Ms. Lilian Bianchi, who has acquired 196,906 options. These options, issued as part of her remuneration and in lieu of base directors’ fees, are set to expire on 30 June 2029. This move reflects the company’s strategic allocation of stock options to align director incentives with shareholder interests.

For further insights into AU:4DX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.