4DMedical Ltd Director Acquires Stock Options

4DMedical Ltd announced a change in the interest of its director, Ms. Lilian Bianchi, who has acquired 196,906 options. These options, issued as part of her remuneration and in lieu of base directors’ fees, are set to expire on 30 June 2029. This move reflects the company’s strategic allocation of stock options to align director incentives with shareholder interests.

