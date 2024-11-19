4DMedical Expands U.S. Market with Key Acquisitions

4DMedical Ltd (AU:4DX) has released an update.

4DMedical Limited, a leader in medical imaging technology, has achieved significant milestones including the acquisition of Imbio and a reseller agreement with Philips, boosting its U.S. market reach. Despite reporting a net loss of $36 million for FY2024, the company generated a total income of $14.8 million and remains debt-free with a cash balance of $30.6 million. 4DMedical continues to focus on commercialization and growth, particularly in the U.S., with promising opportunities arising from its strategic initiatives.

