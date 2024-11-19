4DMedical Expands U.S. Market with Key Acquisitions

4DMedical Ltd (AU:4DX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
4DMedical Limited, a leader in medical imaging technology, has achieved significant milestones including the acquisition of Imbio and a reseller agreement with Philips, boosting its U.S. market reach. Despite reporting a net loss of $36 million for FY2024, the company generated a total income of $14.8 million and remains debt-free with a cash balance of $30.6 million. 4DMedical continues to focus on commercialization and growth, particularly in the U.S., with promising opportunities arising from its strategic initiatives.
For further insights into AU:4DX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Another Paramount+ (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Hike Hits Europe
- Ford (NYSE:F) Cuts Jobs in Europe
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Names New AI Chip Line “Jaguar Shores”
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.