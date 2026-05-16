4D Molecular Therapeutics Touts Rapid Phase 3 Momentum for Retinal Gene Therapy

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) executives said the company is seeing strong clinical trial momentum for its lead retinal gene therapy candidate, 4D-150, as it advances through late-stage development for wet age-related macular degeneration and prepares to begin a Phase 3 trial in diabetic macular edema.

Speaking at a Bank of America event, David Kirn, co-founder, president and CEO of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, described the company as a “leader in next generation AAV gene therapy” and said 4D-150 is in Phase 3 for wet AMD and “soon to be in Phase 3” for diabetic macular edema, or DME.

Kirn said enrollment in the wet AMD Phase 3 program has been “extremely rapid,” at roughly double the company’s initial expectations. He said upcoming catalysts include two-year follow-up data from a Phase 2 wet AMD study in a broad population around mid-year, a two-year DME update in the second half of the year, a first Phase 3 wet AMD readout in the first half of next year and a second Phase 3 readout in the second half.

Company Highlights Durability as Key Differentiator

Kirn and Chris Simms, chief commercial and business officer, said the main unmet need in wet AMD remains longer durability for patients who currently receive repeated anti-VEGF injections into the eye. Simms estimated the currentglobal marketfor bolus anti-VEGF therapies at roughly $17 billion and said existing products are effective but burdensome because patients must remain on frequent treatment to maintain vision.

Simms said recent launches such as Vabysmo and Eylea HD have shown commercial demand for incremental durability improvements, but 4D-150 is intended to offer a larger shift. He said the company believes some patients may never need another injection after receiving 4D-150, while others could see durability improvements measured in months or years.

Kirn said 4D-150 is designed as an intravitreal therapy, which he said gives it commercial advantages over subretinal approaches. He also cited the therapy’s safety profile as a differentiating factor versus other gene therapy programs in wet AMD.

Phase 2 Data and Safety Profile

Kirn reviewed prior Phase 1 and Phase 2 results, saying the company initially studied one of the hardest-to-treat wet AMD populations, patients receiving an average of eight to 10 injections per year and still failing therapy. In that population, he said 4D-150 showed nearly an 80% reduction in treatment burden through two years, using patients as their own control.

In a broader wet AMD population, Kirn said the company observed about an 80% reduction in treatment burden through 18 months. Among patients most similar to the Phase 3 population, he said 4D-150 showed a 90% treatment burden reduction through 18 months, with more than 70% of patients injection-free over that period.

Kirn said safety has been “extremely favorable,” with less than 3% of patients showing trace-to-one-plus cells at a single time point and no clinically meaningful inflammation. He said the company has reported treatment of more than 400 patients with 4D-150 and has not reported serious adverse events or significant toxicity.

Kirn added that the company is monitoring masked Phase 3 safety data and that an independent data safety monitoring committee reviews the data every six months. He said the Phase 3 trial includes about 20 weeks of topical steroid drops, a regimen he characterized as “probably overkill.”

Phase 3 Program and Regulatory Strategy

Kirn said the company recently completed randomization in 4FRONT-1, its North American Phase 3 wet AMD trial, and is seeing similar enrollment momentum in 4FRONT-2. He attributed the pace to patient demand for more durable treatment and physician response to the company’s Phase 2 data.

Simms said clinical sites were shown the Phase 2 safety and efficacy profile before starting Phase 3, which helped generate physician enthusiasm. He said patient interest in a gene therapy option has also been “off the charts.”

Asked about what would constitute strong Phase 3 data, Simms said the company first needs to meet the primary endpoint and show safety in a range comparable to current standard-of-care therapies. On treatment burden and injection-free rates, he said results similar to those seen in the PRISM study would represent a “massive home run” commercially.

Kirn said the company has not specifically discussed filing for wet AMD approval based on a single trial. However, he said 4D Molecular Therapeutics has alignment with the FDA and the European Medicines Agency on a single filing strategy for DME. For wet AMD, he said the company’s base case remains filing with data from two studies.

Commercialization, Manufacturing and Cash Runway

Simms said the company expects 4D-150 to fit into the existing buy-and-bill model used by retina practices, supported by intravitreal administration and storage conditions similar to current eye injections. He said the therapy would likely be priced higher than current bolus therapies to reflect the value of long-term treatment burden reduction.

Kirn said 4D Molecular Therapeutics plans to commercialize 4D-150 itself in the United States. Simms said the company will keep options open for Europe and other regions outside the Asia-Pacific territory covered by Otsuka, including either partnerships or self-commercialization.

On manufacturing, Kirn said the company invested early in chemistry, manufacturing and controls, building a pilot plant and internally manufacturing six products for clinical development without a failed lot or quality-related trial delay. He said the company has completed a technology transfer to a commercial facility and is working through qualification batches with a contract development and manufacturing organization.

Kristian Humer, chief financial officer, said 4D Molecular Therapeutics had $458 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter. He said the company is guiding for cash runway into the second half of 2028, excluding commercial ramp-up, which it expects to finance after 4FRONT-1.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D's pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

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