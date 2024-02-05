4D Molecular Therapeutics Spikes On Positive Results From Phase 2 Trial Of 4D-150 In Wet AMD

(RTTNews) - Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (FDMT) are surging more than 86 percent on Monday morning trade after the clinical stage genetic medicine company Sunday announced positive interim data from the Phase 2 PRISM clinical trial evaluating intravitreal 4D-150 in wet age-related macular degeneration or wet AMD patients.

The company will discuss with regulators to align on a Phase 3 development plan expedited by FDA RMAT and EMA PRIME designations to advance 4D-150 in wet AMD.

Currently, shares are at $32.78, up 86.79 percent from the previous close of $17.49 on a volume of 9,225,051.

