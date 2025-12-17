4D Molecular Therapeutics Reports Positive Interim Phase 1 Data For 4D-710 In Cystic Fibrosis

(RTTNews) - 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) on Wednesday reported positive interim results from its Phase 1 AEROW study evaluating 4D-710, the company's gene therapy candidate for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease.

The study enrolled patients with cystic fibrosis who were ineligible for or intolerant of CFTR modulator therapies across four dose cohorts. The company reported clinically meaningful improvements in lung function, as measured by percent predicted forced expiratory volume in one second (ppFEV1) and lung clearance index (LCI2.5), with follow-up of up to one year at the dose selected for Phase 2. The interim data also showed durable CFTR transgene expression within the targeted therapeutic range, with expression maintained for at least one year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics said it expects to complete enrollment of the Phase 2 dose-expansion cohort of the AEROW study in the first half of 2026, with a program update planned for the second half of 2026.

On Tuesday, FDMT shares closed at $11.52, up 5.21%.

