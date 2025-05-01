4D Molecular Therapeutics Receives FDA RMAT Designation for 4D-150 in Diabetic Macular Edema

4D Molecular Therapeutics receives FDA RMAT designation for 4D-150 to treat diabetic macular edema, advancing towards Phase 3 trials.

Quiver AI Summary

4D Molecular Therapeutics announced that the FDA has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to its product 4D-150 for treating diabetic macular edema (DME). This designation underscores the potential of 4D-150 to meet the significant needs of DME patients, following previous RMAT recognition for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), making it the first investigational drug to receive this designation for both conditions. The RMAT designation will facilitate a streamlined development process, allowing for close interaction with the FDA as 4D-150 moves into Phase 3 trials. 4D-150 is designed for long-lasting delivery of anti-VEGF medications with a single injection, aiming to alleviate the burden of frequent treatments currently required for DME and wet AMD.

Potential Positives

The FDA granted RMAT designation to 4D-150 for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), indicating significant regulatory support for the product.

4D-150 is the first investigational medicine to receive RMAT designation for both DME and wet age-related macular degeneration, highlighting its potential as a groundbreaking therapy.

The designation may expedite the development and review process for 4D-150, enabling faster market entry and accessibility for patients in need.

4D-150 aims to significantly reduce treatment burden for patients by providing multi-year sustained delivery of effective therapy, addressing a critical unmet medical need in retinal diseases.

Potential Negatives

Potential risks and uncertainties regarding the development and market potential of 4D-150 are highlighted, which may lead to skepticism from investors and stakeholders.

The press release contains multiple forward-looking statements, emphasizing the company's reliance on projected outcomes and potential uncertainties, which could impact investor confidence.

The company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements, which might leave stakeholders concerned about ongoing transparency and accountability.

FAQ

What is the RMAT designation granted to 4D-150?

The RMAT designation allows 4D-150 to expedite its development for diabetic macular edema (DME) by facilitating closer collaboration with the FDA.

How does 4D-150 benefit DME patients?

4D-150 aims to improve visual acuity while significantly reducing the frequency of injections needed, addressing a major treatment burden for patients.

What are the key indications for 4D-150?

4D-150 is being developed for the treatment of both diabetic macular edema (DME) and wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

How prevalent is diabetic macular edema in the U.S.?

Approximately one million individuals in the U.S. are estimated to have diabetic macular edema (DME), highlighting a significant medical need.

What is the role of 4D Molecular Therapeutics?

4D Molecular Therapeutics is focused on advancing innovative therapies like 4D-150 to transform treatment paradigms for retinal vascular diseases.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FDMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $FDMT stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FDMT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FDMT in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FDMT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FDMT forecast page.

Full Release



EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to 4D-150 for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME).





“This milestone validates the potential of 4D-150 to address the significant unmet needs of patients with DME, a second large market retinal vascular disease indication after wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD),” said David Kirn, M.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of 4DMT. “The RMAT designation is based on the review of our results to-date from our ongoing 4D-150 SPECTRA DME study, underscoring the potential of 4D-150 to sustain visual acuity improvements while dramatically reducing treatment burden for patients. This designation in DME follows the RMAT designation granted for 4D-150 in wet AMD, and to our knowledge, 4D-150 is the first investigational medicine to be granted the designation in both indications. We look forward to continuing our ongoing collaboration with the FDA to advance 4D-150 into Phase 3 development with an aligned-upon single Phase 3 trial for approval in DME, combined with our two wet AMD 4FRONT Phase 3 clinical trials.”





RMAT designation is part of the 21st Century Cures Act. The program was created to expedite the development and review of regenerative medicine therapies intended to treat, modify, reverse or cure a serious condition. Receiving RMAT designation offers sponsor companies all the benefits of the fast track and breakthrough therapy designation programs, allowing for early, close and frequent interactions with the FDA with the goal of expediting drug development.







About 4D-150







4D-150 is a potential backbone therapy that is designed to provide multi-year sustained delivery of anti-VEGF (aflibercept and anti-VEGF-C) from the retina with a single, safe, intravitreal injection. 4D-150 utilizes our customized and evolved intravitreal vector, R100, which was invented at 4DMT through our proprietary Therapeutic Vector Evolution platform. 4D-150 is being developed for wet AMD and DME, which both affect millions of patients globally, with the goal of freeing patients from burdensome injections while preserving vision.







About DME







DME, or diabetic macular edema, is a complication of diabetic retinopathy and is a highly prevalent disease with significant unmet medical need and poor treatment adherence. It is estimated that there are approximately one million individuals with DME in the U.S. according to published data. DME is characterized by inflammation and swelling in the macula due to leakage from blood vessels, which can lead to vision loss. DME is typically treated with intravitreal anti-VEGF agents administered approximately every 4-12 weeks, although patient compliance with therapy is poor and results in high unmet medical need.







About 4DMT







4DMT is a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients. Our lead product candidate 4D-150 is designed to be a backbone therapy forming the foundation of treatment of blinding retinal vascular diseases by providing multi-year sustained delivery of anti-VEGF (aflibercept and anti-VEGF-C) with a single, safe, intravitreal injection, which substantially reduces the treatment burden associated with current bolus injections. Our lead indication for 4D-150 is wet age-related macular degeneration, which is currently in Phase 3 development, and second indication is diabetic macular edema. Our second product candidate is 4D-710, which is the first known genetic medicine to demonstrate successful delivery and expression of the CFTR transgene in the lungs of people with cystic fibrosis after aerosol delivery. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.





All of our product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of our product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.





Learn more at



www.4DMT.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements:







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding the therapeutic potential, and clinical benefits and market potential of 4DMT’s product candidates, as well as the plans, announcements, and related timing for the clinical development of and regulatory interactions regarding 4D-150. The words "may," “might,” "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," “expect,” "estimate," “seek,” "predict," “future,” "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including risks and uncertainties that are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 13, 2024 as well as any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent 4D Molecular Therapeutics' views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. 4D Molecular Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.







Contacts:









Media:







Jenn Gordon





dna Communications







Media@4DMT.com









Investors:







Julian Pei





Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance







Investor.Relations@4DMT.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.