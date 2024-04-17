4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) Price Target Increased by 5.81% to 53.24

The average one-year price target for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:FDMT) has been revised to 53.24 / share. This is an increase of 5.81% from the prior estimate of 50.32 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.34 to a high of 86.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 99.04% from the latest reported closing price of 26.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in 4D Molecular Therapeutics. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDMT is 0.13%, an increase of 43.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.88% to 44,876K shares. The put/call ratio of FDMT is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 4,788K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,163K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 4,007K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 3,424K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares, representing an increase of 12.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDMT by 18.34% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,093K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,746K shares, representing an increase of 11.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDMT by 46.54% over the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

4DMT is a clinical-stage company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies. 4DMT seeks to unlock the full potential of gene therapy using its platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, which combines the power of directed evolution with approximately one billion synthetic capsid sequences to invent evolved vectors for use in targeted gene therapy products. The company is initially focused in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The 4DMT targeted and evolved vectors are invented with the goal of being delivered through clinically routine, well-tolerated and minimally invasive routes of administration, transducing diseased cells in target tissues efficiently, having reduced immunogenicity and, where relevant, having resistance to pre-existing antibodies. 4DMT is currently conducting three clinical trials: 4D-125 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for XLRP patients, 4D-110 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for choroideremia patients and 4D-310 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Fabry disease patients. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

