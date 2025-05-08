4D Molecular Therapeutics Enrolls First Patients in Phase 3 Clinical Trials for 4D-150 in Wet AMD, Receives FDA RMAT Designation for DME

4D Molecular Therapeutics has initiated its first Phase 3 trial for 4D-150 in wet AMD and expanded its clinical pipeline.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (4DMT) has announced significant progress in its clinical trials, enrolling the first patients in the Phase 3 clinical trial (4FRONT-1) for 4D-150, aimed at treating wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). With over 50 clinical sites now operational, the company expects to initiate a second Phase 3 trial (4FRONT-2) in Q3 2025 and aims to release topline data for both trials in the second half of 2027. Additionally, 4DMT received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA for 4D-150 in diabetic macular edema (DME), complementing prior RMAT and PRIME designations for wet AMD. The company's financial position remains strong, with $458 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2025, projected to sustain operations through 2028, which will support ongoing developmental activities for its leading therapeutic candidates.

Enrolled first patients in the Phase 3 clinical trial (4FRONT-1) for 4D-150 in wet AMD, indicating progression in clinical research and development.

Received RMAT designation from the FDA for 4D-150 in DME, validating its potential to meet critical medical needs.

Strong cash position of $458 million as of March 31, 2025, expected to fund operations into 2028, indicating financial stability for ongoing operations and trials.

Topline data from both Phase 3 trials (4FRONT-1 and 4FRONT-2) expected in H2 2027, which could provide significant insights into the efficacy of 4D-150.

Net loss increased significantly from $32.4 million in Q1 2024 to $48 million in Q1 2025, indicating worsening financial performance.

Research and development expenses rose sharply, from $27.9 million in Q1 2024 to $40.7 million in Q1 2025, suggesting potential overextension of resources without guaranteed returns.

Significant pause in investment for multiple product candidates, indicating challenges in funding and future growth opportunities.

What is the 4FRONT-1 clinical trial?

The 4FRONT-1 clinical trial is the first Phase 3 trial for 4D-150 in treating wet AMD, recently enrolling its first patients.

When will topline data from the trials be available?

Topline data from the 4FRONT-1 and 4FRONT-2 trials is expected in the second half of 2027.

What is 4D-150's FDA designation?

4D-150 received RMAT designation from the FDA for diabetic macular edema, alongside its previous RMAT and PRIME designations for wet AMD.

How much cash does 4D Molecular Therapeutics have?

As of March 31, 2025, 4DMT reported $458 million in cash, expected to fund operations into 2028.

What new developments are expected for 4D-710?

An interim data update from the AEROW clinical trial for 4D-710 in cystic fibrosis lung disease is expected in H2 2025.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients, today reported Q1 2025 financial results, provided operational highlights and outlined expected upcoming milestones.





“The first quarter of 2025 marked a pivotal moment for 4DMT as we focused our pipeline on our highest value programs, 4D-150 and 4D-710, reported compelling 4D-150 Phase 2 results in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), and initiated our first 4D-150 Phase 3 clinical trial 4FRONT-1 in wet AMD,” said David Kirn, M.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of 4DMT. “With strong Phase 1/2 data, optimized Phase 3 trial design, and a world-class leadership team, we are well positioned to execute on our mission to dramatically improve lives and outcomes for patients living with retinal vascular diseases with 4D-150, a backbone therapy designed to provide long-lasting relief from frequent and burdensome injections. Our strong balance sheet provides us an expected operational runway into 2028, enabling us to deliver topline results from both wet AMD Phase 3 clinical trials in H2 2027 without raising additional capital. We look forward to sharing data and programmatic updates in H2 2025 for both our 4D-150 program in wet AMD and DME and our 4D-710 program in cystic fibrosis lung disease.”







Recent Corporate Highlights











Focused Pipeline and Extended Cash Runway







Identified core programs: 4D-150 for wet AMD and DME and 4D-710 for cystic fibrosis (CF) lung disease





Paused significant additional capital allocation and investment, pending additional financing or partnerships, for 4D-175 for geographic atrophy, 4D-725 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency lung disease, and 4D-310 for Fabry disease cardiomyopathy





Terminated development of 4D-110 for choroideremia and 4D-125 for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa





Paused investment into new preclinical product candidates





As a result, cash runway was extended into 2028 and includes full execution and topline 52-week data from 4FRONT-1 and 4FRONT-2 Phase 3 clinical trials in wet AMD, as well as ongoing Phase 1 & 2 clinical development of 4D-150 in DME and 4D-710 in CF















Recent Highlights and Expected Milestones in Large Market Ophthalmology Portfolio











4D-150 for wet AMD:









4FRONT Global Phase 3 Program



:





Enrolled first patients in North American clinical trial, 4FRONT-1





Global clinical trial, 4FRONT-2, expected to initiate in Q3 2025





Primary endpoint 52-week topline data from both 4FRONT-1 and 4FRONT-2 expected in H2 2027











PRISM Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial



:





Presented positive 52-week results from 3E10 vg/eye (Phase 3 dose) arm of Phase 2b Population Extension cohort (best available data as of January 15, 2025):





In the broad population (n=30), 3E10 vg/eye demonstrated 83% reduction in injection burden vs. projected on-label aflibercept 2 mg Q8W; 70% of patients required 0-1 supplemental injection and 57% were injection-free





In the recently diagnosed subgroup (n=15), which most resembles the Phase 3 4FRONT-1 and 4FRONT-2 patient populations, 3E10 vg/eye demonstrated 94% reduction in injection burden vs. projected on-label aflibercept 2 mg Q8W; 87% of patients required 0-1 supplemental injection and 80% were injection-free





Improved and maintained best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and central subfield thickness (CST) with fewer fluctuations





4D-150 continues to be well tolerated during up to three years of follow-up in all patients (n=71) treated with 3E10 vg/eye dose, with the highest 4D-150-related intraocular inflammation (SUN/NEI scales) observed as mild (1+) vitreous cells at a single timepoint in 2.8% (2 of 71) of patients









Presented biomarker data from patients treated with 3E10 vg/eye in Phase 1/2a and 2b cohorts supporting ongoing multi-year durability with stable aqueous humor aflibercept concentrations consistently within projected therapeutic range with up to two years of follow-up (best available data as of November 20, 2024)





2-year data from Phase 1/2a and 18-month data from Phase 2b cohorts expected in Q4 2025

























4D-150 for DME:

















SPECTRA Part 1 Clinical Trial



:





Presented positive interim 32-week data (data cutoff: December 13, 2024)





Across all patients dosed to date, 4D-150 continues to be well-tolerated, with no intraocular inflammation observed at any timepoint or dose level





Post-3 loading doses of aflibercept, 3E10 vg/eye demonstrated strong signals of clinical activity, with sustained gain of BCVA of +8.4 letters and reduction of CST of -194 µm from baseline





3E10 vg/eye achieved an 86% reduction in injection burden vs. projected on-label aflibercept 2 mg Q8W and dose response, with 61% reduction vs. the lower-dose cohort at 1E10 vg/eye, with 0.6 mean supplemental injections per patient, with stringent supplemental injection criteria









52-week interim data update expected at a scientific conference in Q3 2025











Phase 3 Planning



:





Announced alignment with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on registrational path





FDA aligned with proposed single Phase 3 clinical trial being acceptable for the basis of a BLA submission for 4D-150 in DME, based on review of data from SPECTRA and PRISM (wet AMD) clinical trials to date and planned global Phase 3 clinical development program for wet AMD





Per FDA feedback, the Company may proceed to Phase 3 (SPECTRA Part 2 no longer needed), and the FDA is aligned with key design elements of a Phase 3 clinical trial with approximately 300-400 patients total with a primary endpoint of BCVA noninferiority vs. on-label aflibercept 2 mg (5 loading doses and Q8W) and revised supplemental injection criteria









Received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from FDA, validating 4D-150’s potential to address the significant unmet medical needs in treating DME





Next steps pending final FDA and EMA alignment on Phase 3 clinical trial design and funding pathway























Recent Highlights and Expected Milestones in Pulmonology Program











4D-710 for CF Lung Disease:







Ongoing enrollment extension of three additional participants in Cohort 4 (target enrollment of n=6) of Phase 1 stage of AEROW clinical trial (target total enrollment of n=16 participants)





Interim data from AEROW clinical trial and program update expected at a scientific conference in H2 2025



















Q1 2025 Financial Results









Cash position:



Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $458 million as of March 31, 2025, as compared to $505 million as of December 31, 2024. The net decrease in cash was primarily a result of cash used in operations. We currently expect cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities to be sufficient to fund planned operations into 2028.







R&D Expenses:



Research and development expenses were $40.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $27.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily driven by the initiation of our first Phase 3 clinical trial of 4D-150 in wet AMD, including increased personnel and professional services to support Phase 3 development.







G&A Expenses:



General and administrative expenses were $12.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $10.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily driven by professional services.







Net Loss:



Net loss was $48.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to net loss of $32.4 million for the first quarter of 2024.







About 4DMT







4DMT is a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients. Our lead product candidate 4D-150 is designed to be a backbone therapy forming the foundation of treatment of blinding retinal vascular diseases by providing multi-year sustained delivery of anti-VEGF (aflibercept and anti-VEGF-C) with a single, safe, intravitreal injection, which substantially reduces the treatment burden associated with current bolus injections. Our lead indication for 4D-150 is wet age-related macular degeneration, which is currently in Phase 3 development, and second indication is diabetic macular edema. Our second product candidate is 4D-710, which is the first known genetic medicine to demonstrate successful delivery and expression of the CFTR transgene in the lungs of people with cystic fibrosis after aerosol delivery. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.





All of our product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of our product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.





Learn more at





www.4DMT.com





and follow us on





LinkedIn





.







Forward-Looking Statements:







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding the therapeutic potential and clinical benefits of, as well as the plans, announcements and related timing for the clinical development of our product candidates and interactions with FDA and statements regarding our financial performance, results of operations and anticipated cash runway. The words "may," “might,” "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," “expect,” "estimate," “seek,” "predict," “future,” "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including risks and uncertainties that are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed on or about the date hereof, as well as any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent 4D Molecular Therapeutics' views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. 4D Molecular Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.











4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.









Statements of Operations









(Unaudited)









(







in thousands, except share and per share amounts







)





























Three months ended March 31,

























2025

















2024















Revenue:

































Collaboration and license revenue









$





14













$





28













Operating expenses:

































Research and development













40,699

















27,870













General and administrative













12,936

















10,294













Total operating expenses













53,635

















38,164













Loss from operations













(53,621





)













(38,136





)









Other income, net













5,649

















5,735













Net loss









$





(47,972





)









$





(32,401





)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted









$





(0.86





)









$





(0.66





)









Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted













55,744,047

















49,271,984



































































4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.









Balance Sheet Data









(Unaudited)









(







in thousands







)





























March 31,

















December 31,

























2025

















2024















Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities









$





458,441













$





505,460













Total assets













515,729

















560,384













Total liabilities













46,006

















49,778













Accumulated deficit













(624,167





)













(576,195





)









Total stockholders’ equity













469,723

















510,606























































Contacts:









Media:







Jenn Gordon





dna Communications









Media@4DMT.com











Investors:







Julian Pei





Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance









Investor.Relations@4DMT.com







