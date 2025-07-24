4D Molecular Therapeutics Announces Presentations at ASRS 2025 on Phase 2 Clinical Trials for 4D-150 in Diabetic Macular Edema and Neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration

4D Molecular Therapeutics announces presentations on clinical trial results for its 4D-150 therapy at the ASRS meeting in July.

4D Molecular Therapeutics announced that it will present interim results from two clinical trials at the 43rd Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists in Long Beach, CA, from July 30 to August 2, 2025. The first presentation will focus on the SPECTRA Phase 2a trial of 4D-150 for diabetic macular edema, scheduled for July 31, while the second will cover the PRISM Phase 2b trial on the same product for neovascular age-related macular degeneration, set for August 1. Both presentations, showcasing substantial data at 52 and 60 weeks, will feature prominent researchers and will also be available on the company's website. 4DMT is a late-stage biotechnology firm specializing in disease-targeted therapeutics, with 4D-150 as a leading candidate aimed at reducing treatment burden for retinal diseases.

4D Molecular Therapeutics is actively presenting interim and 52-week results from their clinical trials at a prominent scientific conference, highlighting their commitment to advancing innovative treatments for retinal diseases.

The lead product candidate, 4D-150, aims to significantly reduce the treatment burden for patients with blinding retinal vascular diseases, showcasing the potential for a transformative therapy in this area.

The successful presentation of data at the Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists positions the company favorably for attracting attention from investors and the medical community.

4D-710 represents a significant milestone as the first known genetic medicine successfully delivering the CFTR transgene in conjunction with aerosol delivery, potentially opening new avenues for treating cystic fibrosis.

The press release contains a disclaimer that none of the company’s product candidates have been approved for marketing, which may raise concerns about the viability and commercial potential of their therapeutic offerings.

There is no information on any successful results from the completed clinical trials, which could lead to skepticism about the effectiveness of the products being discussed.

Potential investors may be deterred by the absence of specific positive outcomes or transformative developments related to the lead product candidate, 4D-150, in the press release.

What are the presentations at the ASRS 2025 meeting?

4D Molecular Therapeutics will present interim results from the SPECTRA and PRISM Phase 2a and 2b clinical trials.

Who will present the clinical trial results?

Dr. David Almeida will present SPECTRA results, while Dr. John A. Wells will present PRISM results.

When will the presentations take place?

The SPECTRA presentation is on July 31, 2025, and the PRISM presentation is on August 1, 2025.

Where can I find the presentation materials?

The presentations will be available on the 4DMT website under the pipeline section.

What is the lead product candidate of 4D Molecular Therapeutics?

The lead product candidate is 4D-150, targeting retinal vascular diseases with sustained delivery of anti-VEGF therapy.

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $FDMT stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FDMT in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FDMT recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $FDMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Salveen Richter from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $44.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Gena Wang from Barclays set a target price of $38.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Tazeen Ahmad from B of A Securities set a target price of $40.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Luca Issi from RBC Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Matthew Caufield from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $36.0 on 03/03/2025

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients, today announced podium presentations at the 43



rd



Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) being held in Long Beach, CA, from July 30 – August 2, 2025.







ASRS 2025





Presentation Details:











Title:





Interim Results from the SPECTRA Phase 2a Clinical Trial Evaluating Intravitreal 4D-150 in Adults with Diabetic Macular Edema*









Date/Time:





Thursday, July 31, 2025 (11:35 – 11:38 a.m. PT)









Presenter:





David Almeida, MD, MBA, PhD, DABO, FRCSC, FASRS, Erie Retina Research, PA









*Includes 52-week primary endpoint analysis and 60-week analysis (all patients have reached 60 weeks as of the data cutoff date of May 2, 2025)









Title:





PRISM Phase 2b Clinical Trial Evaluating Intravitreal 4D-150 in Adults with Neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration: 52-week Results









Date/Time:





Friday, August 1, 2025 (11:24 – 11:27 a.m. PT)









Presenter:





John A. Wells, MD, FACS, Palmetto Retina Center, SC













The presentations will also be available on the 4DMT website:





https://4dmoleculartherapeutics.com/pipeline/#posters-and-publications











About 4DMT







4DMT is a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients. The Company’s lead product candidate 4D-150 is designed to be a backbone therapy forming the foundation of treatment of blinding retinal vascular diseases by providing multi-year sustained delivery of anti-VEGF (aflibercept and anti-VEGF-C) with a single, safe, intravitreal injection, which substantially reduces the treatment burden associated with current bolus injections. The Company’s lead indication for 4D-150 is wet age-related macular degeneration, which is currently in Phase 3 development, and second indication is diabetic macular edema. The Company’s second product candidate is 4D-710, which is the first known genetic medicine to demonstrate successful delivery and expression of the CFTR transgene in the lungs of people with cystic fibrosis after aerosol delivery. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.





All of the Company’s product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of the Company’s product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.





Learn more at



www.4DMT.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



.







Contacts:









Media:







Jenn Gordon





dna Communications









Media@4DMT.com











Investors:







Julian Pei





Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance









Investor.Relations@4DMT.com







