4D Molecular Therapeutics' 4D-150 Receives RMAT Designation For Diabetic Macular Edema

(RTTNews) - 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT), Thursday announced that the FDA has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to its gene therapy candidate 4D-150 for diabetic macular edema. This marks the second retinal vascular disease after wet age-related macular degeneration for which 4D-150 has earned RMAT status.

Co-founder and CEO Dr. David Kirn highlighted that the designation, based on promising SPECTRA DME study results, supports 4D-150's potential to deliver durable visual acuity improvements while reducing treatment frequency.

With 4D-150 already holding RMAT status in wet AMD, it is set to receive this designation in both indications.

4DMT plans to advance 4D-150 into a combined Phase 3 trial for DME alongside its ongoing 4FRONT Phase 3 studies in wet AMD.

FDMT is currently trading at $3.32, down $0.0500 or 1.4837 percent on the Nasdaq.

