4D Molecular Plans Initiation Of Phase 1/2 Trials With 4D-150 In Wet AMD, 4D-710 In Cystic Fibrosis

(RTTNews) - 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) said the FDA has cleared the Investigational New Drug Application for 4D-150 for wet age-related macular degeneration. This enables the initiation of 4D-150 phase 1/2 clinical trial sites, which is expected before year-end.

Separately, the company announced the FDA has cleared the Investigational New Drug Application for 4D-710 for the treatment of patients with cystic fibrosis. This enables the initiation of 4D-710 phase 1/2 clinical study sites, which is expected before year-end. As a result of the IND clearance for 4D-710, CF Foundation will purchase 125,715 shares of the company's common stock, for aggregate proceeds of approximately $4 million.

The company is currently advancing five product candidates in clinical development: 4D-310 for Fabry disease, 4D-125 for XLRP, 4D-150 for wet AMD, 4D-710 for cystic fibrosis and 4D-110 for choroideremia.

