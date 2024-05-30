News & Insights

Stocks

4basebio UK Societas Reports Major Shareholding Change

May 30, 2024 — 10:53 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

4basebio UK Societas (GB:4BB) has released an update.

4basebio UK Societas has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure after Latonba AG acquired voting rights, crossing a threshold on May 27, 2024. The company was notified of the change on May 29, 2024, which resulted in Latonba AG holding 5.739852% of the voting rights, corresponding to 735,000 shares. This move reflects a notable shift in the company’s ownership profile, which could interest investors and market watchers.

For further insights into GB:4BB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.