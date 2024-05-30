4basebio UK Societas Reports Major Shareholding Change

4basebio UK Societas (GB:4BB) has released an update.

4basebio UK Societas has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure after Latonba AG acquired voting rights, crossing a threshold on May 27, 2024. The company was notified of the change on May 29, 2024, which resulted in Latonba AG holding 5.739852% of the voting rights, corresponding to 735,000 shares. This move reflects a notable shift in the company’s ownership profile, which could interest investors and market watchers.

