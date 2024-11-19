4basebio CEO’s Share Transfer Keeps Stake Intact

4basebio UK Societas (GB:4BB) has released an update.

4basebio PLC’s CEO, Heikki Lanckriet, has moved 46,500 ordinary shares from his SIPP to his personal account by selling and repurchasing at 1,325 pence per share, maintaining his 7.3% stake in the company. This transaction reflects internal strategic positioning without altering Lanckriet’s overall holding in the firm.

