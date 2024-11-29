4basebio CEO Increases Stake in Synthetic DNA Firm

4basebio UK Societas (GB:4BB) has released an update.

4basebio PLC’s CEO, Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 12,000 ordinary shares, bringing his total ownership to 7.27% of the issued share capital. This move signals confidence in the company’s direction, which focuses on synthetic DNA production and nanoparticle delivery solutions.

