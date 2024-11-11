4AIM SICAF Completes Rights Offering, Plans Further Sales

4AIM SICAF S.p.A. (IT:AIM) has released an update.

4AIM SICAF has successfully completed its rights offering, subscribing 34% of new shares and raising €1.47 million, with a total capital increase of at least €3.47 million. The company plans to offer the remaining unsubscribed rights on Euronext Growth Milan on November 13 and 14, 2024. This move highlights 4AIM’s commitment to enhancing its investment capabilities in the dynamic market environment.

