49%of this Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Viewing insider transactions for Fortinet, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FTNT ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fortinet

The Independent Director, Kelly Ducourty, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$188k worth of shares at a price of US$216 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$343, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 49% of Kelly Ducourty's holding. Kelly Ducourty was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:FTNT Insider Trading Volume November 21st 2021

Insider Ownership of Fortinet

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Fortinet insiders own 15% of the company, worth about US$8.3b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fortinet Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Fortinet insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Fortinet. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Fortinet.

