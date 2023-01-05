48 Women to Watch on What They're Doing Differently to Ensure Success in 2023

The close of one year and start of the next is all about looking back, reflecting, and applying the lessons we’ve learned. And while that may seem cliche, there’s power in the process. Take it from the following women who’ve made massive strides in their businesses, careers, and industries in 2022 and are primed to do the same (and more!) in 2023.

Not only did they think critically about what worked last year, but they also took the time to apply those strategies to have an even larger impact. From launching new offerings and hiring the right people to intentionally slowing down, these women are embracing the change and ready to take new, fresh approaches in 2023.

Their insights are a reminder for us all that it’s equally as important to celebrate the wins of the past as it is to anticipate the excitement of the future. We hope these reflections are an inspiring reminder of what is possible.

Amanda Aldinger

Chief Executive Officer of Antonym, a luxury brand voice strategy and copywriting studio that conspires with industry-defining clients in the beauty, food, and lifestyle industries.

Antonym has been a referral-only business since its inception, with consistent growth every year. In plotting our evolution, we spent 2022 doing a deep dive—internally and excavating ways to more deeply connect with clients—culminating in a rebrand launching in early 2023. As messaging experts, we're aware of and exhausted by crowded content spaces and have no desire to contribute to the noise. Antonym's new social and marketing strategies will express the exquisite potency of language, all while pushing our creative prowess as a team and proving to brands why a sharply honed verbal strategy is non-negotiable.

Lolita Taub

General Partner at Ganas Ventures, investing in pre-seed and seed Web2 and Web3 community-driven startups in the U.S. and Latin America.

¡Echarle más ganas para salir adelante! In English, that roughly translates to "better cultivate resilience to get ahead and win." This market presents obstacles to all of us, but we cannot let them drag us down. The only way to overcome current and future adversity is to accept what is, be realistic about what we can and cannot control, and be practical and steadfast in our goals.

Frenchie Ferenczi

Founder of Frenchie Ferenczi Strategies, a boutique consulting firm dedicated to helping experts and creatives grow their business, their revenue, and their quality of life.

I'm putting the idea of scale on the back burner. Consumers want more personalization and high-touch experiences, so I plan to focus on that. I'll be launching Business Genius Bootcamp, my four-week live program that teaches how to do the right work at the right time, three times. While it requires a greater time investment than, say, a DIY course, I know I can reach a wider audience, grow my revenue, and still have the impact that I am here to have.

Vanessa Jeswani

Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Nomad Lane, a brand of elevated bags and accessories for stylish and organized professionals on the go.

In 2023, we’re strategically and proactively working on finding the right people to help us grow our business. We listed down all the responsibilities necessary to run our company and then assigned them to specific roles. We’re slowly trying to hire candidates for each of those seats.

Annie Franceschi

Founder of Greatest Story Creative, helping coaches, consultants, and service business owners confidently brand and grow their greatest businesses.

2023 is my year for prioritizing "million-dollar happiness" over chasing literal million dollar revenue. As I'm going into my tenth year in business, I'm learning that while financial goals sound like they'll deliver joy, happiness goals get pushed farther and farther away to the next high revenue goal. In the past, hustle business culture has taught me that only when I reach a certain financial milestone can I give myself permission to feel joy. But in 2023, I'm choosing to give myself that permission without a dollar figure attached.

Betty Ban

Founder and CEO of Evermeal Labs, a premier network of vetted personal cooks and chefs to provide video recipes, grocery shopping, cooking, and cleanup for your daily meals.

I'm grateful to be involved in the female founder's community, where I see the possibility for many great things. I'm super excited to build a values-driven culture and team and hope to have more bandwidth to help others next year.

Rose Mangiarotti

Founder and CEO of Perkies, creating innovative undergarments for women to wear.

I believe that business-to-business is the name of the game. Direct-to-consumer had its moment. However, with the crowded space and extremely high customer acquisition cost, we want to focus on business-to-business and bulk orders. Not only will this lead to stronger cash flow, we'll also be able to build brand awareness and piggy back off the acquisition strategy and acquisition dollars of the business selling our products.

Ankita Terrell

Co-Founder of My Founder Circle, a community for established founders looking to scale their companies.

Experimenting with our mastermind this year has made one thing clear: established founders need to create time and space to be able to scale their companies. They need to step into the role of CEO and get out of the way for a few hours a week to think strategically and continue building in alignment with their values. In 2023, not only am I creating a longer format for founders who've crossed $100,000 in revenue and are looking to scale to their next milestone to work together, I am getting intentional in creating this time and space for myself.

Courtney Hughes-O'Connell

Founder of Bamboo Leader Group, creating distinctive solutions to build capability around effective leadership, cohesive teams, and collaborative cultures.

In mid-2022, after 23 years of climbing the corporate ladder, I left my very stable and lucrative role as Head of HR for a billion-dollar company to start my own HR consulting agency. Everything in 2023 will be brand new. I launched my firm in August of 2022, have learned and pivoted multiple times, and in 2023 will settle into my lane, hyper-focus on my product and target market, and over-deliver for my clients. Since launching with a bit too much optimism and stars in my eyes, I’ve learned that the market is busy, and without a very targeted and narrow focus around my offerings, ideal clients are passing me by because they don't know how or if I can help them. I've done the inner work in 2022. I've tested pitching to the market. And know that after this trial and error, I have the focus to continue gaining traction in 2023.

Nivi Achanta

Founder and CEO of Soapbox Project, a social justice community that curates meaningful, bite-sized, and fun action pathways for professionals.

In 2023, I’m focusing on creating serendipity. After learning about the science of serendipity during the 2022 Sustainable Brands conference, I’m incorporating asymmetric bets into my business planning. It’s been transformative to discover that there are science-backed ways to create more for yourself instead of just waiting around and hoping for good luck. Every other week in 2023, I plan to carve out 90 minutes for “serendipity planning”—a dedicated time to strategize risks and execute wild ideas that may have a major upside, like going viral on TikTok, meeting a celebrity who can further our environmental justice work, or forging business partnerships that can 10 times our reach!

Dzhuliana Nikolova

Co-Founder and CTO at OneUpOneDown, a mentorship matchmaking technology for women.

This is the year of believing in my qualities and speaking with confidence. By not being able to see my value clearly, I have been underestimating myself and I have never asked for the things I wanted because I felt uncomfortable. Now, I can strongly stand up for myself and for my beliefs.

Meenakshi Das

Founder of Working with Disabilities, a community for supporting working professionals with disabilities worldwide.

This year, I plan to take a more intersectional approach toward my accessibility work for people with disabilities. I’m humbled to share that this year I was named the 2022 Stevie Awards Social Change Maker of the Year - Disability, but also recognize the work that needs to be done to further accessibility for multiple marginalized people with disabilities. This year I hope to research and ultimately amplify voices of disabled minorities with multiple identities.

Amanda Hamilton

Founder of Hamilton Raye, providing fractional executive assistant solutions to other businesses to amplify their focus and give back their most non-renewable resource: time.

As a business owner, especially in a startup phase, there is a mindset you need to move as quickly as you can to grow your business. After several challenges and learnings in 2022, I realized that slowing down, and taking the necessary time to pause, reflect, and make critical decisions will be more effective for long-term growth. This allows me and my team to be better prepared and ready to take on new client work and leverage our learnings along the way to provide a more effective solution.

Belma McCaffrey

Founder and CEO at Work Bigger, a career and leadership coaching company for dissatisfied high achievers who want to find their purpose and reach their full potential.

I'm focusing on three big goals in 2023 and I'm being really thoughtful throughout the process. I've noticed that I often rush through my goals. I'm always excited at the end of the year for what's to come, and I make big goals that energize me. However, this year I'm spending more time ensuring that the goal is something I really want and considering all the roadblocks that may get in my way. Taking my time is allowing me to be really thoughtful, and I'm integrating potential roadblocks, whether they're mindset, skill or resource-related, into my strategy.

Dr. Melissa Barker

Founder and CEO of The Phoenix Project, an audio-first platform for healers and guides to connect with a community of trauma survivors who are looking to expand their healing journey.

2023 is a year for innovation and expanding our horizons. We learned a lot in 2022 about how trauma survivors access healing tools and resources and we are ready to launch a brand new audio-first experience in 2023.

Rachel Rofe

Founder of CustomHappy, creating and dropshipping unique, one-of-a-kind products all around the world.

We're going to be building a lot more systems in 2023. In 2022 we had a lot of experimentation time. It proved fruitful, and now we're getting all of our winning experiments into a systemized format. This is hugely helpful because the more systems we have, the less error points there can be. The more automation we have, the easier life gets so our team can focus on big picture, more creative issues. Systems will free us up a lot.

Jennifer Yousem

Founder of I Heart EBITDA, a fractional CFO providing financial support for non-finance people.

This year, I am outsourcing everything. I'm finally at a place where I can't do it all. I am systematically parsing out the pieces I don't enjoy and that I'm not very good at to people who can do them much better than I can. And while the cost is always a consideration, the biggest shift will be changing my mindset, not only around control, but also feeling worthy enough to have finally reached a place that I can and should let go to get to the next level.

Adebukola Y Ajao

Digital Marketing Consultant at BDY CONSULT LLC, an agency providing creative digital marketing services to small businesses, without breaking the bank.

2022 was the year of coming out of the proverbial closet. For too long I held back on displaying my zone of genius. I played the humble card and not only did it hurt me, it hindered me from reaching small businesses that needed my services most. In 2023 I plan to be more confident in my approach to business through speaking engagements!

Katherine Sprung

Founder of Squish Marshmallows, a small-batch artisanal marshmallow company based in NYC.

I'm currently working on a new startup, which will offer a model for focusing on creating digital content as a direct-to-consumer service. For almost nine years, I've run a physical, handmade product-based company where the production, fulfillment, shipping, supplies, and logistics can be, and have been, very exhausting and complicated as the demand and company grows. In this new company, it will eliminate most of those elements, which clears up a lot of overhead and day-to-day time. That alone will be a big win!

Liane Agbi

Founder and CEO of Beautifuli Digital, a boutique web design and development agency that builds high-performing websites for female-led businesses that are ready to scale.

This year I plan to stop trying to "do all the things" and just focus on what works. In 2022, I tested out a lot of different offers, ideas, and marketing strategies. I made money and I lost money. But the most valuable part of being all over the place was that I realized what worked and what I needed to focus on in order to be successful and see growth in my business. In 2023, my goal is to niche down, focus on scaling one core product, be leaner when it comes to marketing spending, and be super keen on my messaging so I can continue to productize my services and see sustainable revenue in the next fiscal year. Niching down can feel scary but I am excited to see what will happen when I put all my efforts into being seen as an expert instead of a jill-of-all-trades.

Jamie Ruden

Founder of Be Spotted, a pet marketing coach that helps pet businesses unlock their superpower with engaging messaging and content resulting in higher sales and new clients.

I realized my strongest skill set is teaching others to replicate what I've done with my original business, Dog Spotted. I'm launching my first cohort of pet businesses to learn my new four-step method: 'Be the Go-To.' During this three-month accelerator, the pet companies will learn how to identify their ideal client and how to best conduct market research. They will create content that is engaging and gets their target audience to take action. They will work to build community. And I will share my expertise on how to get press and build credibility with their ideal customers. I'm super excited to watch these companies make incredible transformations in such a short amount of time.

Lindsay Gordon

Career Coach at A Life of Options LLC, helping people stop doing what they think is "right" in their career and start doing what's right for them.

After six and a half years of being mostly solo in my business, I'm tired of doing it alone. I'm choosing to prioritize collaboration in 2023 and I'm starting to cultivate projects with other business owners that inspire creativity, connection, and impact with both of our work. So far, it's feeling incredibly energizing and expansive, and I can't wait to see what we create.

Meg Androsiglio

Founder of Meg Androsiglio PR, helping female founders capture attention, communicate with ease, and grow audiences through the power of public relations.

In 2023, I am focusing more on growing the community than increasing numbers or views on social media. Success on social media does not lie in follower count alone. Through engaging and educational content, I hope to help my audience overcome marketing challenges and realize their potential. Sparking action and conversation with my people is my new mission, and it feels a lot more aligned than "keeping up with the Joneses" via viral posts.

Nichole Pitts

Founder and CEO of Ethintegrity, a boutique consulting firm focusing on a culture-based approach to diversity, equity and inclusion, and ethics and compliance.

I spent most of 2022 re-evaluating who I am at this chapter in my life and what I really wanted to achieve with my business. After a significant brand refresh and identifying and creating a new foundation more aligned with my core values, 2023 is focused on externally showing up in different formats that increase the reach and impact of my messaging. For example, Ethintegrity is all about creative solutions to complex problems. Therefore, I am moving away from traditional messaging formats to connect with my audience more effectively. Not only will I be launching Season 2 of The Ethintegrity Podcast, but I am excited to be rolling out my new online course series, The Conscious ChangeMaker Academy. Its purpose is to share knowledge globally about the importance of diversity, equity, inclusion and ethics, and what those things truly mean in a thoughtful and engaging way.

Melissa Lohrer

Founder of Waverly Ave Consulting, a coaching and consulting business dedicated to driving business development and growth for agencies and their leaders.

2022 was a big year for me. After more than 12 years of working at agencies sprinting toward new mile markers I set for myself, I was burnt out and feeling unfulfilled. In August of this year, I made a very conscious decision to become an entrepreneur. It was the best decision I ever made. As part of that, I made a promise to myself to keep a positive work/life balance, work with people who bring out the best in me, and always keep evolving. As my business has taken off, that promise has been tested. But I know prioritizing myself is the best thing I can do for my business.

Lisa La Nasa

Founder and CEO of diaVerge Diabetes LLC, disrupting the standard of type 1 diabetes education and care to achieve significantly higher success rates.

We're building an integrative type 1 diabetes management platform that combines the many aspects of diabetes management in one place. Leading with compassionate support and bite-sized learning units, we're changing how type 1 diabetes is managed, and helping members worldwide to improve their health in ways they never imagined possible.

Michelle Stevens

Founder and CEO of The Refill Shoppe, an original zero-waste marketplace, now shipping more than 50 often-customizable bath, body, home, and beauty products right to your door.

2022 has been a year of investing and laying the groundwork so that 2023 can be a year of significant, sustained growth both in our brick and mortar and online. We have a lean but realistic operating budget we'll be sticking to, a dialed-in marketing cadence, and improved systems and processes that will all work together to make 2023 our most successful year yet. I’m looking forward to focusing on cutting costs and growing revenue like never before.

Ellen Hockley

Founder and CEO of Evergreen Activewear, a mission-driven sustainable maternity and postpartum activewear brand, made by moms for moms.

In 2023 we are going to be leaning heavily on building stronger brand partnerships and expanding our collaboration opportunities. We have found relationship building through brand awareness and working on building a community is extremely important, especially for a brand in the maternity space. Moms want to feel safe, supported, and comfortable.

Julie Shen

Founder of Springstead, an advisory and consultancy practice that works with purpose-driven founders, businesses, and organizations to develop, launch, and grow their initiatives.

2022 was a year of transition. I left corporate to take a six-month sabbatical to travel around Europe and came back to New York to start my own practice. 2023 will be a year for impact. I want to expand the impact I'm making by working more intimately with a more diverse portfolio of founders to help them drive purpose. For example, if I increase my portfolio by 30 percent and we increase the founders' reach by 30 percent, then we have the potential to serve hundreds of thousands of new people and bring positive impact to their lives.

Yewande Faloyin

Founder and CEO of OTITỌ Executive Leadership Coaching, an executive leadership coaching company that specialises in helping leaders manage their energy.

Unlike our 2022 strategy, which focused on consolidating years of "experiments," in 2023, we are laser-focused on fearlessly committing to what we do best: the things that work for our business and create the greatest impact for our clients. Four years in, we are a solid, trusted business with a strong reputation for delivery. A key part of our success is our ability to truly partner with our clients, understand what they are going through, and honestly advise them so we grow with them. We've just launched a new Growth Catalyst program to help our founders and CEOs who are going through a phase of hyper-growth transform their key people from skilled workers to high-impact leaders who are actually driving their growth. We know what our unique edge is and we're leaning into it more than ever before.

Elizabeth Galbut

Co-Founder of SoGal Ventures, a women-led VC firm that invests in world-class early-stage diverse founding teams revolutionizing the future of living, working, and staying healthy.

With over 150 investments to date, I actively seek to back exceptional and diverse startups that are revolutionizing how the next generation navigates life. My interest is consistently captured by companies that lie at the intersection of smart design and machine learning/AI. I am drawn to companies that help to fuel major health tech innovation, as they are producing groundbreaking digital health technologies that help to improve everyday life. In 2023, I plan to expand my portfolio to prioritize companies creating technology that can improve access to quality care with affordability and equality.

Ashley Reed

Transformational Teacher and Coach at Ashley Reed Coaching, LLC, helping high-performers navigate challenges and create growth at work, at home, and within.

I'm going to create and offer additional products to give my clients new and even more innovative ways to work together. This is a great time to pause and do an audit of what's working and what's not, to identify any new needs your customers have, to analyze what trends might be relevant, and to overall dive deep into any data that helps support strategic planning for your business and products. 2022 was a big year of growth for my business, and through this audit process, I’ve identified that my customers want more ways to engage and work together so they can dive even deeper. And in 2023, I’ll be providing just that.

Cecilia Chapiro

Founder of Yunus & Youth, a global social ventures accelerator supported by Nobel Peace Prize M. Yunus.

As we head toward 2023, women- and minority-owned businesses still receive less than five percent of VC funding. For many years, I've worked to address this; from mentorship programs to accelerator bootcamps and even investing in women-led businesses ensuring a fully diverse portfolio. Yet, it feels like an uphill battle where the global data shows little to no progress. For 2023, my goal is to stop fighting on a silo and partner with other organizations that have a clear goal to enable women- and minority-owned businesses. The start is a partnership between Yunus & Youth and Citigroup with this end in mind. I am hoping to grow the effort even further throughout 2023!

Beth McNamee

Partner at Leaders’ Quest, helping businesses build a better future by creating the conditions for personal and systemic change.

At the start of 2023, I’ll be stepping into a role as a member of a newly-formed executive committee at Leaders’ Quest, working on setting the strategic and operational direction for the organization, in addition to serving my clients. While this change means I’ll be busier than ever, I plan to take a counterintuitive approach and increase the amount of time I spend on activities that are not related to work. Specifically I’m looking forward to building consistency with my twice daily Transcendental Meditation practice and improving my pickleball game. I know that quieting my mind and moving my body are essential to tapping into the focus, endurance, and resilience I need to be successful.

Lona Vincent

Head of Venture Design at Johnson & Johnson, engaging in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field.

In 2022, I had major surgery and a recovery period that helped me center and recalibrate—I was less in control and I loved it. I felt free. In 2023, I am going to continue to release control of my career and follow opportunities where they show up, finding joy in the new and unexpected. This means even more as I build a portfolio career rather than a single work identity. I am a multi-hyphenate professional—a designer and corporate innovator, an adjunct professor, a tech investor and scout, a writer, and creator.

Kate Lewis

Founder of College Search Guide, LLC, providing private college consulting services to students and families focused on maximizing academic potential.

In 2023, I'm committed to continuing to rely on cold, hard data to help students and families achieve success in college. In 2022, there was high focus on helping students navigate the post-pandemic environment, but in 2023 I'm zeroing in on helping families tackle inflation-related challenges. Helping families control tuition expenses sets students up for success after graduation.

Rebekah Miel

Founder of Miel Design Studio, an award-winning design, marketing, and communications studio that works with B corps, nonprofits, and other organizations.

2023 is going to be the year of doing less. We had tremendous growth in 2022, so I'm looking forward to taking the time to evaluate what worked and what didn't work. We're also launching a couple of VIP days, including one about email marketing and one about planning an annual content calendar. I'm excited to have a high-value offering for clients who don't necessarily need to have us on retainer.

Anja Skodda

Founder and CEO at HAPPYBOND, a 360-degree approach to your dog's health.

We will focus more on growth through partnerships and different angles of brand awareness campaigns. We are excited to start offering our fresh, human-grade dog food, packaged sustainably in a glass jar, as a subscription in our online store. We cannot wait for more pet owners to try this game-changing way of feeding your dog. We will be available for 20 minute delivery in certain areas starting in 2023 and even be on the menu at selected restaurants.

Ashley Rector

Founder of Laura Alexandria Marketing, a social media micro-agency powered by women from around the world.

We gathered in Chicago for a strategy intensive and in 48 hours came up with a brand new social media incubator product for startups. Over the course of nine months we will develop an overarching marketing strategy and a hyper specific social strategy, and execute on it with content, community management, and more. The entire process will educate and propel brands to either put them in a place to hire internally or stay on with us in a different capacity.

Lis Best

Founder of Girls Club Collective, a personal and professional development community for women changing the world.

In 2023, I am putting community at the heart of my business with the official launch of the Girls Club Collective. Over the past three years of running my executive coaching and consulting practice, I have had the privilege of working with extraordinary women, including leaders in sustainability and social impact at Fortune 500 companies and entrepreneurs birthing the coolest mission-driven businesses. I am a big believer that amazing women know the best women, and I spend a lot of time introducing the women in my world to each other, facilitating networking events and workshops, and shining a spotlight on people doing exciting new things in our space. This year, I am beyond excited to create a formal home for this community and put it at the center of everything I do.

Sydney Sherman de Arenas

CEO and Co-Founder of Montie & Joie, an ethical home goods and clothing brand that focuses on financially empowering women around the world.

When we started Montie & Joie, it was a branch of our bigger business, The Etho. When The Etho closed during the pandemic we kept this little artisan business going exactly as it was without much thought as, admittedly, all of my energy was going toward my newborn and healing from the other business' closure. I was on the verge of shutting down Montie & Joie when I took a really hard look at the products we were selling and realized that we were going in a direction that did not match our strengths at all. Our product selection was not strategic. It was one of those "no duh" moments where it seemed so obvious we were on the wrong track. This was great because it's a really easy fix. So in 2023, we are going to be extremely strategic about our decisions in every direction. Specifically, we are going to focus on home goods and interior design, which is really where our skills and passion lie!

Brooke Taylor

Executive Coach for Women at Brooke Taylor Coaching & Consulting, transforming the careers, businesses, and lives of female leaders through holistic career coaching.

Scale is the theme for 2023. As an executive coach for female leaders, it has always been a business intention to provide high-quality transformation at scale so that we can see more conscious women in leadership. As such, I am launching my group coaching program called The Conscious Success Collective where high-achieving women will create careers and lives that feel successful. As a leader and coach, I must also embody and practice the tools I give to my clients, which means I will be scaling and launching this program from a place of inspiration and purpose, and an absence of burnout.

Meredith Noble

Co-Founder and CEO of Learn Grant Writing, helping those looking for a flexible career change become well-paid grant writers.

2023 will be the year of "scaling simply." Instead of weekly YouTube videos, we'll publish one a month. We're going back to one product instead of two. We're taking a fine-tooth comb through the business to simplify and systematize. We know this will lead to higher member retention and a happier team. Success follows if those two are true!

Katie Hawkins

Founder of Here For Good Films, a full-service production company on a mission to tell stories about people and businesses doing good.

After working with a lot of big brands like Delta, Chic-Fil-A, and The Home Depot in 2022, next year we are focusing on making good video accessible beyond just our bigger corporate clients. We are excited to be offering scaled down versions of our production services so that entrepreneurs can create their own video content and make it look good.

Lindsay MacMillan

Author at Penguin Random House, committed to publishing great books, connecting readers and authors globally, and spreading the love of reading.

To achieve success in 2023, I'm doing less free work. In 2022, I quit my corporate job to be an author. I did many free speaking and coaching events around the launch of my debut novel. While these were helpful to gain visibility and establish my brand, I'm moving into a stage where I am focused on valuing my time and expertise, and pricing them accordingly. Data shows that women do significantly more uncompensated work than men, and I'm on a mission to reverse that trend in my own life.

Emily Merrell

Founder of Six Degrees Society, a networking organization focused on women and their personal, professional, and lifestyle development.

Last year was my first year of motherhood and it was a juggle in figuring out the childcare solution, working, and filling my own cup, plus navigating the tail end of the pandemic. For 2023, I feel a lot more organized about the year ahead as well as see a vision to cultivate virtual and in-person communities at the same time by moving off of Facebook and over to Circle, streamlining processes, and really making my brand that much more cohesive.

Lindsay Tabas

Product-Market Fit Strategist at Labs*: The Pre-seed Startup Blueprint, a comprehensive blueprint that moves a founder from vision to product in a lean and efficient process.

There are seasons for doing and there are seasons for planning. I spent 2022 in the latter, reconnecting with my core interests in the macro and micro technology choices organizations make that impact our human experience. I want to reach the masses, far more than early-stage startup founders that I've been working with via Labs*: The Pre-seed Startup Blueprint I founded in 2017. This coming year, I'm ruthlessly focused on leveraging humor and storytelling via "Mandate," a scripted comedy-drama based on the early years starting my career in Silicon Valley in the mid-2000s.

Taylor Precourt

Founder and CEO of Twelve Tables, a collective of individual and agency specialists niched across all business disciplines to effectively partner with any organization.

I have finally figured out that I cannot offer my best work or deliver the very best results for my clients without the collaboration of top performers and thinkers around me. In 2023, I plan to stop pursuing so many projects independently when the best part of what I produce comes from the collective brilliance I'm surrounded by. No one is meant to go at it alone, but you do have to find your people. In the New Year, I will re-launch my company with this model in mind to develop top outcomes for our business clients across the globe. Twelve Tables is for the founder who wants to strategize, pivot, launch, grow, scale, develop, elevate, or even just take a seat at the table with us. We are so excited for this unique agency model to take off and create lasting impact.



All individuals featured in this article are members of Dreamers & Doers, an award-winning community and diverse ecosystem amplifying extraordinary entrepreneurial women through PR opportunities, authentic connection and high-impact resources. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and subscribe to its monthly The Digest for top entrepreneurial and career resources.

