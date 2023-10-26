48 Target-Owned Brands You Won’t Find at Costco or Walmart

Over the years, Target has grown to be more than just a regular brick-and-mortar retailer. The company has added store-within-a-store concepts — Starbucks, Ulta Beauty, Disney sections and other mini-stores — as well as 48 of its own private-label brands onto its shelves.
Discover: 8 Best Items To Buy at Dollar Tree This Fall
Learn: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases
Retailers have partnered with celebrities and other big-name brands to launch successful private labels. Many stores focused on improving packaging, while others focused on improving quality. According to experts interviewed by Retail Dive, Target changed its plain, cheap and low-quality perception that many store-owned brands had for years.
“Target has earned this reputation over decades in the business with their store brands,” Bob Hoyler, consultant at Euromonitor, said to Retail Dive. “I don’t think [retailers] can automatically bank on this being a success.”
Target is adding more labels all the time. The chain recently added the famous direct-to-consumer brand Our Place cookware to 650 locations and its website, The Street reported. Partnering with Target and other brands, such as Amazon and Nordstrom, will be able to significantly expand the company’s reach. According to Target’s website, differentiating with owned bands and a curated selection of national products is core to the company’s strategy, and what all guests can expect when shopping at Target.
Find Out: 5 Things You Should Always Buy at Estate Sales
You may be familiar with some of Target’s most famous brands, including Cat & Jack and Threshold, but there are several other Target-owned brands that you won’t find on shelves at Costco or Walmart.
- A New Day
- All in Motion
- Art Class
- Auden
- AVA & VIV
- Boots & Barkley
- Brightroom
- Bullseye’s Playground
- Casaluna
- Cat & Jack
- Cloud Island
- Colsie
- Embark
- Favorite Day
- Figmint
- Future Collective
- Good & Gather
- Goodfellow & Co
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
- Heyday
- Hyde & EEK! Boutique
- JoyLab
- Kindfull
- Knox Rose
- Kona Sol
- Made By Design
- Market Pantry
- Mondo Llama
- More Than Magic
- Opalhouse
- Open Story
- Original Use
- Pillowfort
- Project 62
- Room Essentials
- Shade & Shore
- Smartly
- Smith & Hawken
- Sonia Kashuk
- Spritz
- Stars Above
- Sun Squad
- Threshold
- Universal Thread
- Up & up
- Wild Fable
- Wondershop
- Xhilaration
More From GOBankingRates
- Housing Market 2023: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US -- 5 Are in Florida
- How To Get Free Money: 13 Proven Ways
- 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
- Experts: Here's Why Nearly Every Purchase Should Be On a Credit Card
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 48 Target-Owned Brands You Won’t Find at Costco or Walmart
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.