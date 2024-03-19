48 HOURS: Gensler's design guru salutes London's nooks and crannies

By Chris Taylor

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - As head of one of the world's largest architecture and design firms, Julia Simet appreciates all of London's nooks and crannies.

Simet, who is the newly appointed co-CEO (with Jordan Goldstein) of Gensler, takes us through 48 design-filled hours in the British capital.

The following interview is edited and condensed.

WHAT I LOVE MOST

London is home to more than 3,000 parks and gardens. From Hyde Park in central London to the stunning greenhouses at Kew – there are gardens for everyone. I also love secret spots like the Postman's Park (King Edward St.), a short walk from St. Paul's Cathedral.

WHERE TO GO FIRST AFTER YOU LAND

Head to Hyde or Holland Park. Once I get going, I often find I've walked all the way from Hyde Park to the beautiful St. James's Park with a view to Buckingham Palace.

WHERE TO STAY

London now is my home, but when I was commuting here each month, I found citizenM on Tower Hill (Trinity Square) very comfortable. I liked the fact that they asked if you wanted a room with a view of the Tower of London when you check in. Of course I did!

POWER BREAKFAST SPOT

The Wolseley is a London institution. The original is set in a 1920's car showroom on Piccadilly St., next to the Ritz.

Now that they have a new Wolseley City location (King William St.), it's the ideal spot to meet clients near the office. It's the best place for perfect eggs in stately surroundings.

FUN LOCALE FOR TEAM OUTINGS

Lawn bowling in Hyde Park.

TOURIST TRAP THAT'S ACTUALLY WORTH IT

Borough Market (Southwark St.), which has been on the current site since 1756!

Come hungry because there are some must-try delicacies, including Brindisa's chorizo roll, Kappacasein's legendary grilled cheese or a sandwich that's simply known as "The Best One" from The Black Pig.

If you're still hungry, the filled doughnuts from Bread Ahead are always worth it.

FAVORITE PUBLIC SPACE

The Kyoto Garden in Holland Park is serene and peaceful. It's a traditional Japanese garden with tiered waterfalls, a koi pond, stone lanterns and Japanese maple trees.

Holland Park is also home to free-roaming peacocks, so there's always a chance you might come across one.

IDEAL COFFEE SPOT

I'm a big fan of this great little Georgian shop by Notting Hill Gate called Entrée. Traditional Georgian breads and pies as well as French pastries are spread out on a table in front of you as you walk in, and it takes a lot of willpower to resist!

A BUILDING THAT'S PARTICULARLY INSPIRING

St. Paul's Cathedral (Ludgate Hill) is so beautiful at night – especially on a quiet Monday night walk home in the winter, when it's particularly atmospheric.

In fact, certain views of the cathedral are protected.

FAVORITE AREA TO SHOP

Everyone knows about Portobello Road (Notting Hill district), but I prefer a Saturday on Golborne Road, just off Portobello. It has great food, antiques, fashion, junk, pies and mash, Moroccan greenware, eyeglasses, pastel de nata (custard tart) and Portuguese coffee.

SOMETHING ONLY INSIDERS KNOW

The last Sunday of the month is Sausage Dog Day in Hyde Park!

There are also seven hidden noses in Soho, and it's fun to go on a scavenger hunt to find them. I always keep my eyes peeled for the bronze nose in Trafalgar Square.

CAN'T-MISS TREATS

The cardamom bun at Buns from Home on Holland Park Ave. Buns from Home started as a lockdown baking project and they have taken London by storm.

Another favorite is the long bao at Din Tai Fung in Selfridges (Oxford St.)

BEST DINNER SPLURGE

Core by Clare Smyth (Kensington Park Rd.) without a doubt! It has three Michelin stars, so reservations are almost impossible to get; they open on a rolling 90-day basis.

It's always worth checking to see if there are any cancellations.

BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION

That the weather is bad. The ground never freezes in London, and it is evergreen. I think that February in London is like April in New York.

FAVORITE SOUVENIR

My classic Pashley bicycle with a wicker basket.

BEST MEMORY

A Christmas Eve ride on a classic London bus – on the top deck with our dog Charlie. We took the full loop around Regent Street and Oxford Street to see the beautiful lights.

MORE IN THE 48 HOURS SERIES

Sunrise to sunset in Mumbai with Suresh Muthuswami of TCS

Crowdsourcing creativity in Paris with Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor

Why Wall Street guru Sallie Krawcheck loves Raleigh-Durham

(Editing by Lauren Young and Rosalba O'Brien)

((lauren.young@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.