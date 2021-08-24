48% earnings growth over 1 year has not materialized into gains for Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) shareholders over that period

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) share price slid 38% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 33%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Grocery Outlet Holding because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 24% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

With the stock having lost 3.3% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Grocery Outlet Holding share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 48%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Grocery Outlet Holding managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:GO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 24th 2021

Grocery Outlet Holding is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling Grocery Outlet Holding stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 33% in the last year, Grocery Outlet Holding shareholders might be miffed that they lost 38%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 24%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Grocery Outlet Holding is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

