47%of this AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AQB ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

AquaBounty Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Randal Kirk, sold US$27m worth of shares at a price of US$2.10 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$1.59. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Randal Kirk was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:AQB Insider Trading Volume July 25th 2022

AquaBounty Technologies Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at AquaBounty Technologies. Director Michael Stern purchased US$24k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. AquaBounty Technologies insiders own about US$24m worth of shares. That equates to 21% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The AquaBounty Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. Still, the insider transactions at AquaBounty Technologies in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for AquaBounty Technologies (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

