47 Analysts Have This To Say About Zscaler

47 analysts have shared their evaluations of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.
The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|14
|25
|8
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|10
|20
|5
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $295.17, a high estimate of $385.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. This current average has increased by 13.56% from the previous average price target of $259.93.
Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration
In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Zscaler. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Roger Boyd
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$365.00
|$315.00
|Brian Essex
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$348.00
|$292.00
|Andrew Nowinski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$385.00
|$260.00
|Jonathan Ruykhaver
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$340.00
|$290.00
|Tal Liani
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$340.00
|$285.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$360.00
|$310.00
|Ittai Kidron
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$345.00
|$290.00
|Matthew Hedberg
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$304.00
|Gregg Moskowitz
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Neutral
|$290.00
|$275.00
|Gray Powell
|BTIG
|Raises
|Buy
|$329.00
|$298.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|$315.00
|$315.00
|Mike Cikos
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$350.00
|$310.00
|Kingsley Crane
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$305.00
|$230.00
|Hamza Fodderwala
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$280.00
|$200.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Raises
|Positive
|$320.00
|$245.00
|Ittai Kidron
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$290.00
|$250.00
|Yun Kim
|Loop Capital
|Raises
|Hold
|$260.00
|$250.00
|Shrenik Kothari
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$295.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$295.00
|$233.00
|Peter Levine
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$290.00
|$245.00
|Ki Bin Kim
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$300.00
|$260.00
|Saket Kalia
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$290.00
|$275.00
|Adam Borg
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$295.00
|$270.00
|Rob Owens
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Neutral
|$260.00
|$235.00
|Brian Essex
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$292.00
|$275.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$310.00
|$242.00
|Matthew Hedberg
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$304.00
|$288.00
|Trevor Walsh
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$310.00
|$240.00
|Todd Weller
|Stephens & Co.
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$255.00
|$255.00
|Eric Heath
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$310.00
|$290.00
|Roger Boyd
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$315.00
|$260.00
|Andrew Nowinski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$260.00
|$210.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$300.00
|$240.00
|Jonathan Ruykhaver
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$290.00
|$275.00
|Mike Cikos
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$310.00
|$240.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$315.00
|$235.00
|Jonathan Ruykhaver
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$275.00
|$250.00
|Todd Weller
|Stephens & Co.
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$255.00
|$255.00
|Brian Essex
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$275.00
|$250.00
|Adam Borg
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$270.00
|$235.00
|Gregg Moskowitz
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Neutral
|$250.00
|$220.00
|Taz Koujalgi
|Roth Capital
|Announces
|Neutral
|$215.00
|-
|Hamza Fodderwala
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$200.00
|$205.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|$235.00
|$235.00
|Jonathan Ruykhaver
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$250.00
|$220.00
|Todd Weller
|Stephens & Co.
|Announces
|Overweight
|$255.00
|-
|Joseph Gallo
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Buy
|$240.00
|$245.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zscaler. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Zscaler compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Zscaler's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Capture valuable insights into Zscaler's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Zscaler analyst ratings.
Unveiling the Story Behind Zscaler
Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.
Breaking Down Zscaler's Financial Performance
Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.
Revenue Growth: Zscaler's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: Zscaler's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): Zscaler's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.
Debt Management: Zscaler's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.68, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.
How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?
Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.
Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
