46%of this Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Looking at Cognex Corporation's (NASDAQ:CGNX ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cognex

The Senior VP of Finance & CFO, Paul Todgham, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$249k worth of shares at a price of US$82.99 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$76.78. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). Paul Todgham was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CGNX Insider Trading Volume December 22nd 2021

Insiders at Cognex Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Cognex shares. In total, Senior VP of Finance & CFO Paul Todgham dumped US$249k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Cognex insiders own 3.4% of the company, worth about US$464m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Cognex Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Cognex is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cognex. While conducting our analysis, we found that Cognex has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

