45 States Where You Need $3 Million To Retire Comfortably for 30 Years

May 15, 2025 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Retirees with $3 million in savings have significantly more options available for their retirement. Compared to a savings of $2 million or less, which can limit locales, a new GOBankingRates study reveals $3 million plus Social Security benefits allows retirees to retire in 95% of the United States. 

GOBankingRates determined how long a comfortable retirement lasts with $3 million in savings and Social Security benefits by analyzing each state’s household median income, average Social Security income and the cost of living calculated after Social Security income. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of the household income, the total cost of living was doubled to find the annual amount needed to live comfortably.

Ranked from most to least years this savings lasts with Social Security, here are the states where $3 million allows you to experience a comfortable retirement.

Harper's Ferry, USA - November 11, 2017: Overlook with hiker people women couple, colorful orange yellow foliage fall autumn forest with small village town by river in West Virginia, WV.

1. West Virginia

  • Household median income: $57,917
  • Annual overall expenditure: $50,533
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $27,359
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $54,718
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 54.83

Tulsa is the second-largest city in the state of Oklahoma and 47th-most populous city in the United States.

2. Oklahoma

  • Household median income: $63,603
  • Annual overall expenditure: $51,495
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,320
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $56,640
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 52.97

Manhattan is a city in northeastern Kansas in the United States at the junction of the Kansas River and Big Blue River.

3. Kansas

  • Household median income: $72,639
  • Annual overall expenditure: $52,276
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,101
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $58,203
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 51.54
Jackson Mississippi State Capitol Building stock photo

4. Mississippi

  • Household median income: $54,915
  • Annual overall expenditure: $52,816
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,642
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $59,284
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 50.6
Aerial drone view of Birmingham, Alabama skyline with park and train station in the foreground.

5. Alabama

  • Household median income: $62,027
  • Annual overall expenditure: $52,877
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,702
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $59,404
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 50.5
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

6. Arkansas

  • Household median income: $58,773
  • Annual overall expenditure: $53,297
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,123
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $60,246
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 49.8

Kansas City skyline.

7. Missouri

  • Household median income: $68,920
  • Annual overall expenditure: $53,297
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,123
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $60,246
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 49.8
Dubuque, Iowa - November 5, 2019: A beautiful day at Dubuque Harbor on the Mississippi River.

8. Iowa

  • Household median income: $73,147
  • Annual overall expenditure: $53,898
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,724
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $61,447
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 48.82
Summer sunset of over a Lake Michigan harbor and marina in the coastal town of Petoskey Michigan.

9. Michigan

  • Household median income: $71,149
  • Annual overall expenditure: $54,319
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,144
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $62,288
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 48.16
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

10. Indiana

  • Household median income: $70,051
  • Annual overall expenditure: $54,379
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,204
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $62,409
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 48.07

Memphis Tennessee TN Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial.

11. Tennessee

  • Household median income: $67,097
  • Annual overall expenditure: $54,379
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,204
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $62,409
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 48.07
Lake Acworth stock photo

12. Georgia

  • Household median income: $74,664
  • Annual overall expenditure: $54,859
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,685
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $63,370
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 47.34
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

13. North Dakota

  • Household median income: $75,949
  • Annual overall expenditure: $55,220
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,046
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $64,091
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 46.81
City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

14. Louisiana

  • Household median income: $60,023
  • Annual overall expenditure: $55,400
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,226
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $64,452
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 46.55

Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

15. South Dakota

  • Household median income: $72,421
  • Annual overall expenditure: $55,400
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,226
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $64,452
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 46.55
Autumn Fall Colors transforms landscape over Suburb modern housing development Birds Eye View stock photo

16. Texas

  • Household median income: $76,292
  • Annual overall expenditure: $55,701
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,526
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $65,052
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 46.12
Overlooking the Paducah Kentucky Riverfront of the Ohio River.

17. Kentucky

  • Household median income: $62,417
  • Annual overall expenditure: $55,881
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,707
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $65,413
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 45.86
Frozen pond in a park in downtown Omaha.

18. Nebraska

  • Household median income: $74,985
  • Annual overall expenditure: $55,941
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,767
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $65,533
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 45.78

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

19. New Mexico

  • Household median income: $62,125
  • Annual overall expenditure: $56,061
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,887
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security:  $65,774
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 45.61
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

20. Ohio

  • Household median income: $69,680
  • Annual overall expenditure: $56,602
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,428
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $66,855
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 44.87
The Chicago Theatre, originally known as the Balaban and Katz Chicago Theatre, is a landmark theater located on North State Street in the Loop area of Chicago, Illinois.

21. Illinois

  • Household median income: $81,702
  • Annual overall expenditure: $56,722
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,548
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $67,095
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 44.71
One of a series of 5 waterfalls that cascade over hydroelectric dams along the upper Missouri River in Great Falls, Montana.

22. Montana

  • Household median income: $69,922
  • Annual overall expenditure: $57,023
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,848
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $67,696
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 44.32

Aerial View of Downtown St.

23. Minnesota

  • Household median income: $87,556
  • Annual overall expenditure: $57,143
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,968
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $67,937
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 44.16
Lancaster, Pennsylvania stock photo

24. Pennsylvania

  • Household median income: $76,081
  • Annual overall expenditure: $57,143
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,968
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $67,937
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 44.16
Stock photograph of a row of traditionally built businesses in downtown Jackson, Wyoming, USA.

25. Wyoming

  • Household median income: $74,815
  • Annual overall expenditure: $57,383
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,209
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $68,417
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 43.85
Georgetown, SC/USA - 04/29/2021 - Retail stores on Front Street.

26. South Carolina

  • Household median income: $66,818
  • Annual overall expenditure: $57,623
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,449
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $68,898
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 43.54

Oshkosh, Wisconsin , USA - June 10, 2017: Daytime view of The Opera House Square Sundial located at the corner of Algoma Ave and Main St in the downtown district.

27. Wisconsin

  • Household median income: $75,670
  • Annual overall expenditure: $58,284
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $35,110
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $70,220
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 42.72
Gastonia, United States – August 08, 2023: A Panoramic photography of the water tower in Gastonia, North Carolina.

28. North Carolina

  • Household median income: $69,904
  • Annual overall expenditure: $58,765
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $35,591
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $71,181
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 42.15
Blacksburg is an incorporated town in Montgomery County, Virginia, United States.

29. Virginia

  • Household median income: $90,974
  • Annual overall expenditure: $60,508
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,333
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $74,666
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 40.18
Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

30. Delaware

  • Household median income: $82,855
  • Annual overall expenditure: $60,568
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,393
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $74,787
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 40.11

Fall in Reno Nevada along the riverwalk.

31. Nevada

  • Household median income: $75,561
  • Annual overall expenditure: $60,868
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,694
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $75,387
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 39.79
Boulder Reservoir stock photo

32. Colorado

  • Household median income: $92,470
  • Annual overall expenditure: $61,289
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $38,114
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $76,229
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 39.36
City of Idaho Falls in Idaho State showing famous landmark church in autumn, USA.

33. Idaho

  • Household median income: $74,636
  • Annual overall expenditure: $61,289
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $38,114
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $76,229
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 39.36
Destin Florida iStock

34. Florida

  • Household median income: $71,711
  • Annual overall expenditure: $61,769
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $38,595
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $77,190
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 38.87

Salt Lake City skyline at sunset with Wasatch Mountains in the background, Utah, USA.

35. Utah

  • Household median income: $91,750
  • Annual overall expenditure: $63,031
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $39,857
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $79,714
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 37.63
Downtown Phoenix Aerial View stock photo

36. Arizona

  • Household median income: $76,872
  • Annual overall expenditure: $66,997
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $43,823
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $87,645
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 34.23
St Johns Bridge over the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon with Mt St Helens and Mt Adams in the background.

37. Oregon

  • Household median income: $80,426
  • Annual overall expenditure: $67,297
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,123
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $88,246
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 34
Aerial view of Camden, Maine harbor in fall from Mount Battie.

38. Maine

  • Household median income: $71,773
  • Annual overall expenditure: $67,358
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,183
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $88,366
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 33.95

Crowds gather along Woonasquatucket river in Providence, RI in preparation for the summer series known as WaterFire, which consists of fiery wooden blocks placed along the river during the nighttime.

39. Rhode Island

  • Household median income: $86,372
  • Annual overall expenditure: $67,418
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,243
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $88,486
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 33.9
Yale University campus stock photo

40. Connecticut

  • Household median income: $93,760
  • Annual overall expenditure: $67,478
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,303
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $88,607
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 33.86
Somersworth is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, United States.

41. New Hampshire

  • Household median income: $95,628
  • Annual overall expenditure: $67,658
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,484
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $88,967
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 33.72
Seattle Eastside.

42. Washington

  • Household median income: $94,952
  • Annual overall expenditure: $68,619
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $45,445
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $90,890
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 33.01

Early morning autumn in the Green Mountain National Forest in Vermont.

43. Vermont

  • Household median income: $78,024
  • Annual overall expenditure: $68,740
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $45,565
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $91,130
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 32.92
Jersey City, NJ USA - February 24 2021: The eight story Pier Apartment complex at Harborside in Jersey City has a view of the Lower Manhattan NYC skyline just across across the Hudson River.

44. New Jersey

  • Household median income: $101,050
  • Annual overall expenditure: $68,860
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $45,685
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $91,371
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 32.83
View on Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor from Federal Hill at dusk, Maryland.

45. Maryland

  • Household median income: $101,652
  • Annual overall expenditure: $69,280
  • Annual Social Security income: $23,174
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $46,106
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $92,212
  • # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 32.53

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find how long a comfortable retirement will last with a $3 million retirement savings. For each state, a number of factors were found including total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The average single family house value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and includes the cost of living indexes for overall, grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous. Using the average expenditure costs for residents ages 65 and over, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for 65 and over households, the average expenditure cost can be calculated for each state. The average Social Security income was sourced from the Social Security Administration and along with the total expenditure cost, the cost of living after Social Security income can be calculated. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of the household income, the total cost of living was doubled to find the annual amount needed to live comfortably. The amount of time it takes to drawdown $3 million in retirement savings can be calculated for households that do and do not receive Social Security income. The states were sorted to show the longest to shortest amount of time it takes to drawdown the retirement savings. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 13, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 45 States Where You Need $3 Million To Retire Comfortably for 30 Years

