45 States Where You Need $3 Million To Retire Comfortably for 30 Years

Retirees with $3 million in savings have significantly more options available for their retirement. Compared to a savings of $2 million or less, which can limit locales, a new GOBankingRates study reveals $3 million plus Social Security benefits allows retirees to retire in 95% of the United States.
GOBankingRates determined how long a comfortable retirement lasts with $3 million in savings and Social Security benefits by analyzing each state’s household median income, average Social Security income and the cost of living calculated after Social Security income. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of the household income, the total cost of living was doubled to find the annual amount needed to live comfortably.
Ranked from most to least years this savings lasts with Social Security, here are the states where $3 million allows you to experience a comfortable retirement.
1. West Virginia
- Household median income: $57,917
- Annual overall expenditure: $50,533
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $27,359
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $54,718
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 54.83
2. Oklahoma
- Household median income: $63,603
- Annual overall expenditure: $51,495
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,320
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $56,640
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 52.97
3. Kansas
- Household median income: $72,639
- Annual overall expenditure: $52,276
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,101
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $58,203
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 51.54
4. Mississippi
- Household median income: $54,915
- Annual overall expenditure: $52,816
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,642
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $59,284
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 50.6
5. Alabama
- Household median income: $62,027
- Annual overall expenditure: $52,877
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,702
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $59,404
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 50.5
6. Arkansas
- Household median income: $58,773
- Annual overall expenditure: $53,297
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,123
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $60,246
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 49.8
7. Missouri
- Household median income: $68,920
- Annual overall expenditure: $53,297
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,123
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $60,246
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 49.8
8. Iowa
- Household median income: $73,147
- Annual overall expenditure: $53,898
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,724
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $61,447
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 48.82
9. Michigan
- Household median income: $71,149
- Annual overall expenditure: $54,319
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,144
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $62,288
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 48.16
10. Indiana
- Household median income: $70,051
- Annual overall expenditure: $54,379
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,204
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $62,409
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 48.07
11. Tennessee
- Household median income: $67,097
- Annual overall expenditure: $54,379
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,204
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $62,409
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 48.07
12. Georgia
- Household median income: $74,664
- Annual overall expenditure: $54,859
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,685
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $63,370
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 47.34
13. North Dakota
- Household median income: $75,949
- Annual overall expenditure: $55,220
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,046
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $64,091
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 46.81
14. Louisiana
- Household median income: $60,023
- Annual overall expenditure: $55,400
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,226
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $64,452
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 46.55
15. South Dakota
- Household median income: $72,421
- Annual overall expenditure: $55,400
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,226
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $64,452
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 46.55
16. Texas
- Household median income: $76,292
- Annual overall expenditure: $55,701
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,526
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $65,052
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 46.12
17. Kentucky
- Household median income: $62,417
- Annual overall expenditure: $55,881
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,707
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $65,413
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 45.86
18. Nebraska
- Household median income: $74,985
- Annual overall expenditure: $55,941
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,767
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $65,533
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 45.78
19. New Mexico
- Household median income: $62,125
- Annual overall expenditure: $56,061
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,887
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $65,774
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 45.61
20. Ohio
- Household median income: $69,680
- Annual overall expenditure: $56,602
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,428
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $66,855
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 44.87
21. Illinois
- Household median income: $81,702
- Annual overall expenditure: $56,722
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,548
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $67,095
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 44.71
22. Montana
- Household median income: $69,922
- Annual overall expenditure: $57,023
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,848
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $67,696
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 44.32
23. Minnesota
- Household median income: $87,556
- Annual overall expenditure: $57,143
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,968
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $67,937
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 44.16
24. Pennsylvania
- Household median income: $76,081
- Annual overall expenditure: $57,143
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,968
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $67,937
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 44.16
25. Wyoming
- Household median income: $74,815
- Annual overall expenditure: $57,383
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,209
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $68,417
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 43.85
26. South Carolina
- Household median income: $66,818
- Annual overall expenditure: $57,623
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,449
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $68,898
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 43.54
27. Wisconsin
- Household median income: $75,670
- Annual overall expenditure: $58,284
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $35,110
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $70,220
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 42.72
28. North Carolina
- Household median income: $69,904
- Annual overall expenditure: $58,765
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $35,591
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $71,181
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 42.15
29. Virginia
- Household median income: $90,974
- Annual overall expenditure: $60,508
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,333
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $74,666
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 40.18
30. Delaware
- Household median income: $82,855
- Annual overall expenditure: $60,568
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,393
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $74,787
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 40.11
31. Nevada
- Household median income: $75,561
- Annual overall expenditure: $60,868
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,694
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $75,387
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 39.79
32. Colorado
- Household median income: $92,470
- Annual overall expenditure: $61,289
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $38,114
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $76,229
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 39.36
33. Idaho
- Household median income: $74,636
- Annual overall expenditure: $61,289
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $38,114
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $76,229
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 39.36
34. Florida
- Household median income: $71,711
- Annual overall expenditure: $61,769
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $38,595
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $77,190
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 38.87
35. Utah
- Household median income: $91,750
- Annual overall expenditure: $63,031
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $39,857
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $79,714
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 37.63
36. Arizona
- Household median income: $76,872
- Annual overall expenditure: $66,997
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $43,823
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $87,645
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 34.23
37. Oregon
- Household median income: $80,426
- Annual overall expenditure: $67,297
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,123
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $88,246
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 34
38. Maine
- Household median income: $71,773
- Annual overall expenditure: $67,358
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,183
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $88,366
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 33.95
39. Rhode Island
- Household median income: $86,372
- Annual overall expenditure: $67,418
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,243
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $88,486
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 33.9
40. Connecticut
- Household median income: $93,760
- Annual overall expenditure: $67,478
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,303
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $88,607
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 33.86
41. New Hampshire
- Household median income: $95,628
- Annual overall expenditure: $67,658
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,484
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $88,967
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 33.72
42. Washington
- Household median income: $94,952
- Annual overall expenditure: $68,619
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $45,445
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $90,890
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 33.01
43. Vermont
- Household median income: $78,024
- Annual overall expenditure: $68,740
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $45,565
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $91,130
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 32.92
44. New Jersey
- Household median income: $101,050
- Annual overall expenditure: $68,860
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $45,685
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $91,371
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 32.83
45. Maryland
- Household median income: $101,652
- Annual overall expenditure: $69,280
- Annual Social Security income: $23,174
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $46,106
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $92,212
- # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 32.53
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find how long a comfortable retirement will last with a $3 million retirement savings. For each state, a number of factors were found including total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The average single family house value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and includes the cost of living indexes for overall, grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous. Using the average expenditure costs for residents ages 65 and over, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for 65 and over households, the average expenditure cost can be calculated for each state. The average Social Security income was sourced from the Social Security Administration and along with the total expenditure cost, the cost of living after Social Security income can be calculated. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of the household income, the total cost of living was doubled to find the annual amount needed to live comfortably. The amount of time it takes to drawdown $3 million in retirement savings can be calculated for households that do and do not receive Social Security income. The states were sorted to show the longest to shortest amount of time it takes to drawdown the retirement savings. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 13, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 45 States Where You Need $3 Million To Retire Comfortably for 30 Years
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.