45 States Where You Need $3 Million To Retire Comfortably for 30 Years

Retirees with $3 million in savings have significantly more options available for their retirement. Compared to a savings of $2 million or less, which can limit locales, a new GOBankingRates study reveals $3 million plus Social Security benefits allows retirees to retire in 95% of the United States.

GOBankingRates determined how long a comfortable retirement lasts with $3 million in savings and Social Security benefits by analyzing each state’s household median income, average Social Security income and the cost of living calculated after Social Security income. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of the household income, the total cost of living was doubled to find the annual amount needed to live comfortably.

Ranked from most to least years this savings lasts with Social Security, here are the states where $3 million allows you to experience a comfortable retirement.

1. West Virginia

Household median income: $57,917

$57,917 Annual overall expenditure: $50,533

$50,533 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $27,359

$27,359 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $54,718

$54,718 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 54.83

2. Oklahoma

Household median income: $63,603

$63,603 Annual overall expenditure: $51,495

$51,495 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,320

$28,320 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $56,640

$56,640 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 52.97

3. Kansas

Household median income: $72,639

$72,639 Annual overall expenditure: $52,276

$52,276 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,101

$29,101 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $58,203

$58,203 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 51.54

4. Mississippi

Household median income: $54,915

$54,915 Annual overall expenditure: $52,816

$52,816 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,642

$29,642 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $59,284

$59,284 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 50.6

5. Alabama

Household median income: $62,027

$62,027 Annual overall expenditure: $52,877

$52,877 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,702

$29,702 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $59,404

$59,404 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 50.5

6. Arkansas

Household median income: $58,773

$58,773 Annual overall expenditure: $53,297

$53,297 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,123

$30,123 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $60,246

$60,246 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 49.8

7. Missouri

Household median income: $68,920

$68,920 Annual overall expenditure: $53,297

$53,297 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,123

$30,123 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $60,246

$60,246 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 49.8

8. Iowa

Household median income: $73,147

$73,147 Annual overall expenditure: $53,898

$53,898 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,724

$30,724 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $61,447

$61,447 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 48.82

9. Michigan

Household median income: $71,149

$71,149 Annual overall expenditure: $54,319

$54,319 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,144

$31,144 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $62,288

$62,288 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 48.16

10. Indiana

Household median income: $70,051

$70,051 Annual overall expenditure: $54,379

$54,379 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,204

$31,204 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $62,409

$62,409 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 48.07

11. Tennessee

Household median income: $67,097

$67,097 Annual overall expenditure: $54,379

$54,379 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,204

$31,204 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $62,409

$62,409 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 48.07

12. Georgia

Household median income: $74,664

$74,664 Annual overall expenditure: $54,859

$54,859 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,685

$31,685 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $63,370

$63,370 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 47.34

13. North Dakota

Household median income: $75,949

$75,949 Annual overall expenditure: $55,220

$55,220 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,046

$32,046 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $64,091

$64,091 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 46.81

14. Louisiana

Household median income: $60,023

$60,023 Annual overall expenditure: $55,400

$55,400 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,226

$32,226 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $64,452

$64,452 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 46.55

15. South Dakota

Household median income: $72,421

$72,421 Annual overall expenditure: $55,400

$55,400 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,226

$32,226 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $64,452

$64,452 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 46.55

16. Texas

Household median income: $76,292

$76,292 Annual overall expenditure: $55,701

$55,701 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,526

$32,526 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $65,052

$65,052 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 46.12

17. Kentucky

Household median income: $62,417

$62,417 Annual overall expenditure: $55,881

$55,881 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,707

$32,707 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $65,413

$65,413 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 45.86

18. Nebraska

Household median income: $74,985

$74,985 Annual overall expenditure: $55,941

$55,941 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,767

$32,767 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $65,533

$65,533 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 45.78

19. New Mexico

Household median income: $62,125

$62,125 Annual overall expenditure: $56,061

$56,061 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,887

$32,887 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $65,774

$65,774 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 45.61

20. Ohio

Household median income: $69,680

$69,680 Annual overall expenditure: $56,602

$56,602 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,428

$33,428 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $66,855

$66,855 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 44.87

21. Illinois

Household median income: $81,702

$81,702 Annual overall expenditure: $56,722

$56,722 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,548

$33,548 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $67,095

$67,095 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 44.71

22. Montana

Household median income: $69,922

$69,922 Annual overall expenditure: $57,023

$57,023 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,848

$33,848 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $67,696

$67,696 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 44.32

23. Minnesota

Household median income: $87,556

$87,556 Annual overall expenditure: $57,143

$57,143 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,968

$33,968 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $67,937

$67,937 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 44.16

24. Pennsylvania

Household median income: $76,081

$76,081 Annual overall expenditure: $57,143

$57,143 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,968

$33,968 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $67,937

$67,937 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 44.16

25. Wyoming

Household median income: $74,815

$74,815 Annual overall expenditure: $57,383

$57,383 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,209

$34,209 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $68,417

$68,417 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 43.85

26. South Carolina

Household median income: $66,818

$66,818 Annual overall expenditure: $57,623

$57,623 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,449

$34,449 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $68,898

$68,898 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 43.54

27. Wisconsin

Household median income: $75,670

$75,670 Annual overall expenditure: $58,284

$58,284 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $35,110

$35,110 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $70,220

$70,220 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 42.72

28. North Carolina

Household median income: $69,904

$69,904 Annual overall expenditure: $58,765

$58,765 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $35,591

$35,591 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $71,181

$71,181 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 42.15

29. Virginia

Household median income: $90,974

$90,974 Annual overall expenditure: $60,508

$60,508 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,333

$37,333 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $74,666

$74,666 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 40.18

30. Delaware

Household median income: $82,855

$82,855 Annual overall expenditure: $60,568

$60,568 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,393

$37,393 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $74,787

$74,787 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 40.11

31. Nevada

Household median income: $75,561

$75,561 Annual overall expenditure: $60,868

$60,868 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,694

$37,694 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $75,387

$75,387 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 39.79

32. Colorado

Household median income: $92,470

$92,470 Annual overall expenditure: $61,289

$61,289 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $38,114

$38,114 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $76,229

$76,229 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 39.36

33. Idaho

Household median income: $74,636

$74,636 Annual overall expenditure: $61,289

$61,289 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $38,114

$38,114 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $76,229

$76,229 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 39.36

34. Florida

Household median income: $71,711

$71,711 Annual overall expenditure: $61,769

$61,769 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $38,595

$38,595 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $77,190

$77,190 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 38.87

35. Utah

Household median income: $91,750

$91,750 Annual overall expenditure: $63,031

$63,031 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $39,857

$39,857 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $79,714

$79,714 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 37.63

36. Arizona

Household median income: $76,872

$76,872 Annual overall expenditure: $66,997

$66,997 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $43,823

$43,823 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $87,645

$87,645 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 34.23

37. Oregon

Household median income: $80,426

$80,426 Annual overall expenditure: $67,297

$67,297 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,123

$44,123 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $88,246

$88,246 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 34

38. Maine

Household median income: $71,773

$71,773 Annual overall expenditure: $67,358

$67,358 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,183

$44,183 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $88,366

$88,366 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 33.95

39. Rhode Island

Household median income: $86,372

$86,372 Annual overall expenditure: $67,418

$67,418 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,243

$44,243 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $88,486

$88,486 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 33.9

40. Connecticut

Household median income: $93,760

$93,760 Annual overall expenditure: $67,478

$67,478 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,303

$44,303 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $88,607

$88,607 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 33.86

41. New Hampshire

Household median income: $95,628

$95,628 Annual overall expenditure: $67,658

$67,658 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,484

$44,484 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $88,967

$88,967 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 33.72

42. Washington

Household median income: $94,952

$94,952 Annual overall expenditure: $68,619

$68,619 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $45,445

$45,445 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $90,890

$90,890 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 33.01

43. Vermont

Household median income: $78,024

$78,024 Annual overall expenditure: $68,740

$68,740 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $45,565

$45,565 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $91,130

$91,130 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 32.92

44. New Jersey

Household median income: $101,050

$101,050 Annual overall expenditure: $68,860

$68,860 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $45,685

$45,685 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $91,371

$91,371 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 32.83

45. Maryland

Household median income: $101,652

$101,652 Annual overall expenditure: $69,280

$69,280 Annual Social Security income: $23,174

$23,174 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $46,106

$46,106 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $92,212

$92,212 # of years $3M will last with Social Security: 32.53

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find how long a comfortable retirement will last with a $3 million retirement savings. For each state, a number of factors were found including total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The average single family house value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and includes the cost of living indexes for overall, grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous. Using the average expenditure costs for residents ages 65 and over, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for 65 and over households, the average expenditure cost can be calculated for each state. The average Social Security income was sourced from the Social Security Administration and along with the total expenditure cost, the cost of living after Social Security income can be calculated. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of the household income, the total cost of living was doubled to find the annual amount needed to live comfortably. The amount of time it takes to drawdown $3 million in retirement savings can be calculated for households that do and do not receive Social Security income. The states were sorted to show the longest to shortest amount of time it takes to drawdown the retirement savings. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 13, 2025.

