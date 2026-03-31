In a $45 Billion Deal, McCormick Is Buying Unilever's Food Business. Is This a Good Strategic Move for the Spice Giant?

Key Points

McCormick is combining with Unilever's food business.

The massive deal will enhance its scale, diversification, margins, and growth rates.

It also brings meaningful risks.

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McCormick (NYSE: MKC) is spicing up its flavor profile. The global spice giant has agreed to combine with Unilever's (NYSE: UL) food business in a nearly $45 billion deal. It's a huge bite for the much smaller McCormick.

Here's a closer look at the merger and whether it's a smart move for the spice giant or if it could cause indigestion.

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Creating a global flavor-focused company

Global consumer products giant Unilever is separating its food business, which will then combine with McCormick in a cash-and-stock deal. Unilever and its shareholders will receive shares of McCormick equal to 65% of the combined company's value ($29.1 billion). Additionally, Unilever will receive $15.7 billion in cash. The companies expect the deal to close by the middle of next year. It values Unilever's food business at $44.8 billion, more than double McCormick's implied value ($21 billion).

The transaction will create a global flavor-focused company. It will combine McCormick's global flavor portfolio (McCormick-branded spices, French's mustard, Frank's RedHot sauces, and others) with Unilever's food brands, including Hellmann's and Knorr. The combined company will have over $20 billion in annual sales.

A lot to digest

The transformative transaction will accelerate McCormick's strategy of becoming a flavor-focused company. It has made several acquisitions over the years to grow its spice portfolio, expand internationally, and move into adjacent categories such as condiments and sauces. The combination with Unilever's food business will significantly increase its scale, diversify its business, accelerate its growth rate, and enhance its profitability.

McCormick expects to deliver $600 million in cost savings by combining with Unilever Foods within three years of closing the deal. The company also expects to accelerate its sales growth rate to 3%-5% annually by year three (up from 2% last year), while delivering faster earnings growth as its margins expand. That should enable McCormick to continue increasing its dividend. The spice maker extended its streak to 40 consecutive years in late 2025.

However, the deal isn't without risk. McCormick is acquiring a company more than twice its size, which adds meaningful integration and execution risk. Additionally, the combined company will initially have a rather high leverage ratio of 4.0 times, which could limit its financial flexibility. It aims to rapidly deleverage the balance sheet, targeting a ratio of around 3.0 times within two years and below that level over the long term.

A smart move

McCormick's proposed transaction to combine with Unilever's food business appears to be a wise strategic move. It will immediately increase its scale, diversification, profitability, and growth rates. While the massive deal adds integration, execution, and balance-sheet risks, they appear worthwhile given the potential long-term benefits of this combination.

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Matt DiLallo has positions in McCormick. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends McCormick. The Motley Fool recommends Unilever. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.