45 Analysts Have This To Say About Alphabet

Analysts' ratings for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 45 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 17 19 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 6 3 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 10 10 6 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $203.09, a high estimate of $240.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.8% from the previous average price target of $201.48.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Alphabet is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $190.00 $190.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Maintains Buy $196.00 $196.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $222.00 $222.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $200.00 $225.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Announces Neutral $170.00 - Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $200.00 $206.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $190.00 - Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $205.00 $205.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $190.00 $205.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Maintains Buy $206.00 $206.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $222.00 $222.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $205.00 $195.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $205.00 $205.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $212.00 $190.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $204.00 $200.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $204.00 $200.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $206.00 $202.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $206.00 $200.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $196.00 $190.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $208.00 $200.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $187.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $205.00 $210.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $181.00 $181.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $210.00 $195.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $205.00 $205.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $222.00 $215.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $206.00 $200.00 Joseph Bonner Argus Research Raises Buy $215.00 $200.00 Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $240.00 - Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $187.00 $168.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Maintains Hold $170.00 $170.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $181.00 $182.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alphabet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alphabet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Get to Know Alphabet Better

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Alphabet: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Alphabet's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.59% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Alphabet's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 27.87%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

