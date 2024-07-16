45 Analysts Assess Alphabet: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) were provided by 45 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 18 21 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 13 19 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Alphabet, presenting an average target of $199.16, a high estimate of $240.00, and a low estimate of $168.00. Observing a 12.58% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $176.91.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Alphabet. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $240.00 - Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $187.00 $168.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Maintains Hold $170.00 $170.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $181.00 $182.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $215.00 $200.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $225.00 $220.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $210.00 $176.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $195.00 $195.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $215.00 $215.00 Scott Devitt Stifel Maintains Buy $196.00 $196.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Hold $170.00 $155.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Joseph Bonner Argus Research Raises Buy $200.00 $170.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $225.00 $170.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $215.00 $185.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $205.00 $185.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Outperform $200.00 $160.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $200.00 $170.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $200.00 $160.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $202.00 $164.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $200.00 $155.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $190.00 $170.00 Scott Devitt Stifel Raises Buy $196.00 $174.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $200.00 $160.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $200.00 $165.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $200.00 $180.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $205.00 $175.00 James Lee Mizuho Raises Buy $190.00 $170.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $195.00 $165.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $220.00 $160.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $200.00 $160.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $210.00 $190.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $168.00 $141.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $182.00 $172.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $210.00 $160.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $190.00 $168.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $173.00 Deepak Mathivanan Wolfe Research Raises Outperform $200.00 $180.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Market Perform $180.00 $165.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $175.00 $165.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $180.00 $175.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alphabet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alphabet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Alphabet's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company. Internet media giant Google is a wholly owned subsidiary. Google services account for nearly 90% of Alphabet's revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads. Other Google services revenue is from sales of apps and content on Google Play and YouTube, as well as sales of hardware such as Chromebooks, the Pixel smartphone, and smart home products, which include Nest and Google Home. Google's cloud computing offerings account for a bit more than 10% of total Alphabet revenue. Alphabet's moonshot investments are in its other bets segment, where it bets on technology to enhance health (Verily), provide faster internet access (Google Fiber), enable self-driving cars (Waymo), and more.

Financial Milestones: Alphabet's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Alphabet showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.41% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Alphabet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 29.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alphabet's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.21%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alphabet's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.84% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, Alphabet adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

