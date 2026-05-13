This $43 Million ETF Buy Signals Growing Confidence in Overseas Stocks

Key Points

West Wealth Group initiated 1,342,357 shares of CORO in the first quarter.

The estimated transaction value was $43.16 million (based on average share prices for the first quarter of 2026).

The stake added 8.53% to reportable 13F assets under management.

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West Wealth Group reported a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO) on its May 11, 2026, SEC filing, acquiring 1,342,357 shares, an estimated $43.16 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 11, 2026, West Wealth Group established a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO), acquiring 1,342,357 shares. The estimated trade size was $43.16 million, based on the average price for the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the position was also $43.16 million, reflecting both new buying and stock price movement.

What else to know

This is a new position for the fund, representing 8.5% of its reportable U.S. equity assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: IVW: $53.06 million (10.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IVE: $51.79 million (10.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: CORO: $43.16 million (8.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPYM: $43.02 million (8.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DYNF: $37.77 million (7.5% of AUM)

CORO prices are up 32% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 26%.

ETF Overview

Metric Value Dividend Yield 2% Price (as of market close 2026-05-12) $35.47 One-Year Price Change 32%

Company Snapshot

CORO offers an actively managed international country rotation exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on global equity markets.

The ETF generates revenue primarily through management fees and fund-related income, leveraging a rules-based investment strategy to allocate assets across international markets.

It targets institutional and retail investors seeking diversified exposure to global equities with an active country allocation approach.

The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF provides investors with access to a dynamic, actively managed portfolio that rotates exposure among international equity markets. The fund’s strategy aims to capitalize on shifting country-level opportunities by employing systematic investment processes. This approach is designed to offer differentiated global equity exposure and potential risk-adjusted returns for investors seeking active management beyond traditional passive international ETFs. Specializing in active country rotation, CORO offers global equity exposure through a rules-based, dynamically managed ETF structure.

What this transaction means for investors

This purchase ultimately seems like a macro bet that international markets may finally be positioned to outperform the U.S. after years of American dominance. West Wealth’s broader portfolio already has heavy exposure to large-cap U.S. growth and value stocks, so adding CORO looks like an attempt to diversify into regions where valuations remain cheaper and economic momentum may be improving.



The ETF’s strategy is notably more aggressive than a traditional international index fund. CORO actively rotates exposure among global markets based on BlackRock’s forward-looking country analysis, with large allocations currently tied to Japan, Canada, the U.K., South Korea, and China. The fund has also meaningfully outperformed its benchmark since launch, delivering a 31.4% one-year return versus 24.9% for the MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. Index.



Technology and financials each represent roughly 22.7% of the portfolio, while Taiwan Semiconductor alone accounts for more than 4% of assets. That means this is not simply a defensive diversification product. It is still heavily tied to global growth themes, AI infrastructure demand, and cyclical international recovery.



Plus, it’s important to note that this is now one of West Wealth’s largest positions, signaling some conviction in the overall thesis.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.