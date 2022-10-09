42%of this Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Looking at Universal Technical Institute, Inc.'s (NYSE:UTI ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Universal Technical Institute Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Director, Jerome Grant, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$410k worth of shares at a price of US$9.12 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$5.60. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Jerome Grant.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Universal Technical Institute Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Universal Technical Institute insiders own 3.6% of the company, worth about US$6.8m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Universal Technical Institute Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Universal Technical Institute insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Universal Technical Institute insider transactions leaves us unenthusiastic. And usually insiders own more stock in the company, according to our data. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Universal Technical Institute (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

