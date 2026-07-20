A $4.2M Sale, 46% Stake Cut: What TransDigm Co-COO Joel Reiss's Latest Transaction Means for Investors

Key Points

The transaction involved the sale of 3,486 shares at $1,216.21 per share, totaling ~$4.2 million on July 15, 2026.

This disposition reduced the executive's direct equity holdings by 46%.

The activity was structured as a cashless exercise, in which the insider converted 3,486 options at $284.97 and immediately liquidated the resulting shares.

The sale occurred as the company's shares realized a one-year total return of -22% through the transaction date, while the executive maintains a remaining position of 4,014 direct shares and 19,700 derivative securities.

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Joel Reiss, Co-Chief Operating Officer of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG), sold 3,486 shares of common stock on July 15, 2026, for approximately $4.2 million SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (directly held) 3,486 Transaction value $4.2 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) 4,014 Post-transaction value $4.95 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($1216.21); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026, market close ($1232.18).

Key questions

What was the financial result of the option exercise and subsequent liquidation?

Joel Reiss exercised 3,486 options at a strike price of $284.97 and sold the shares at a weighted average price of $1,216.21, capturing a gross spread of ~$3.2 million before taxes and fees.

Joel Reiss exercised 3,486 options at a strike price of $284.97 and sold the shares at a weighted average price of $1,216.21, capturing a gross spread of ~$3.2 million before taxes and fees. How does this transaction impact the executive's total equity exposure?

While the sale reduced the executive's direct common stock position by 46%, retaining 19,700 derivative securities, including vested and unvested awards, ensures significant ongoing exposure to the firm's equity performance.

While the sale reduced the executive's direct common stock position by 46%, retaining 19,700 derivative securities, including vested and unvested awards, ensures significant ongoing exposure to the firm's equity performance. What is the valuation context for the remaining direct investment?

Following the transaction, the executive’s remaining 4,014 direct shares were valued at $4.95 million based on the $1,232.18 market close on July 15, 2026, transaction date.

Following the transaction, the executive’s remaining 4,014 direct shares were valued at $4.95 million based on the $1,232.18 market close on July 15, 2026, transaction date. What was the market performance context at the time of the transaction?

The executive executed this sale on July 15, 2026, a date when the company's shares had experienced a one-year total return of -22%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-16) $1,231.11 Market Capitalization $67.9 billion Revenue (TTM) $9.5 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.0 billion

Company Snapshot

TransDigm Group manufactures and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of aerospace components, including electromechanical actuators, engine ignition systems, precision pumps and valves, and power distribution solutions across its Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-Aerospace divisions.

The company generates revenue through the design, manufacturing, and distribution of critical aircraft components to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers, with a business model centered on providing essential systems that are integrated into commercial, military, and business aircraft platforms.

TransDigm serves commercial and military aircraft manufacturers, airlines, defense contractors, and aerospace aftermarket operators globally, positioning itself as a critical supplier to the aviation and aerospace industries.

TransDigm Group is a global aerospace enterprise with $9.5 billion in TTM revenue and a market capitalization of $67.9 billion, employing 16,500 personnel across international operations. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its specialized focus on high-value, mission-critical aerospace components that demonstrate strong aftermarket demand and customer switching costs. TransDigm's diversified portfolio across power systems, airframe components, and non-aerospace applications provides revenue stability and growth opportunities across commercial aviation, defense, and industrial sectors.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors shouldn’t worry over Reiss’s sales as they were pre-planned transactions, rather than a vote on the stock one way or another. Furthermore, Reiss still has over 19,700 remaining derivative securities (stock options), so there is no doubt they still have plenty of “skin in the game” to align their interests with shareholders.

From a Foolish perspective on TransDigm stock, there is a lot to like about the company, especially while its shares trade near 52-week lows. While not blatantly “cheap” at 37 times earnings, this valuation is near its lowest in the last five years and isn’t outrageous for a company with TransDigm’s long history of success. TDG just grew sales by 18% in its latest quarter (11% organic) and expects revenue to grow by 18% for the full year.

While the serial acquirer appears to be doing just fine operationally, it just gave up on acquiring Stellant Systems from a private equity firm for $960 million due to regulatory uncertainty. Developments like these are worth investors’ noticing, because if TransDigm increasingly struggles to get M&A deals across the finish line, its main growth engine may start sputtering. That said, I think it’s far too early to panic and think shares are reasonably priced for access to a high-quality compounder that benefits from selling mission-critical aerospace parts.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends TransDigm Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.