42% of Employers Are Increasing Benefits This Year. Here Are 4 to Look Out For

These days, a lot of people are quitting their jobs in an effort to find better ones. If you're one of them, you may have a certain salary in mind -- one that allows you to pay your bills with ease and still have money left over for your savings.

But when contemplating a job offer, it's important to look at your total compensation package -- and that includes the benefits an employer is offering. In a recent Monster.com survey, 42% of companies said they're increasing employee benefits this year -- no doubt in an effort to keep current workers on board while attracting new ones. If you're seeking out or evaluating a job offer, here are some benefits that could be of great value to you.

1. Paid time off

Some workplaces don't offer much in the way of paid time off. And that could put you in a tough spot, especially at a time when COVID-19 is still very much circulating, and exposure to the virus could result in having to miss work. An employer that offers a generous amount of paid time off may be worth working for -- especially those that distinguish between vacation and sick time to ensure you get both.

2. Subsidized or free health insurance

The cost of health insurance can be a strain on your budget, even if your employer helps pick up that tab. But if a given company is willing to generously subsidize that cost, or, better yet, cover it entirely, that's a benefit you shouldn't overlook.

3. Matching dollars for your retirement plan

Many companies offer 401(k) plans that help workers save for retirement. Contributing to one of these plans is generally optional. But many employers that offer these plans also have matching programs -- that means if you put in a certain amount of your own money, your employer will kick in a matching contribution. If you have a job offer whose benefits package includes a substantial 401(k) match, that's effectively a free pile of money you could be getting your hands on.

4. Gym or fitness equipment subsidies

Some workplaces want to do their part to promote healthy lifestyles among employees, so they're willing to pay for gym or fitness equipment subsidies. Granted, a lot of people are skipping the gym these days during the COVID-19 pandemic. But you may find an offer that comes with a $300 annual subsidy you can use to buy a new bike, weight bench, or treadmill, for example.

Workplace benefits can have a lot of value -- both financial and otherwise. If you're thinking of getting a new job, don't underestimate the importance of a strong benefits package. And just as importantly, don't fixate solely on salary when seeking out offers, because in some cases, a robust set of benefits could be worth more than a boost to your paycheck.

Earn up to 5% back and wipe out interest until 2023

Our in-house credit card expert loves this top credit card pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023 that can help you avoid interest charges on new purchases or pay off debt faster using simple balance transfer strategies. Plus, this pick packs in an insane cash back rate of up to 5% with no annual fee. In fact, this card is so good that our credit card expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.