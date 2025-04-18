Personal Finance

41 States That Would Tax Musk’s DOGE Dividend Check

April 18, 2025 — 07:02 am EDT

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has reported to have found $155 billion in savings since it was created in January. President Donald Trump announced in February that there was a possibility that 20% of DOGE’s savings would go back to Americans in the form of $5,000 checks.

Right now, it’s up to Congress whether or not these checks will become a reality. 

If the DOGE dividend checks are treated as federal tax refunds, they most likely would not be subject to taxes, according to E-File. However, if those checks are classified as true ordinary “dividend” checks, then there would be federal taxes on them based on income, and some states might tax the checks as income. Based on that classification, here’s a look at which states would tax the DOGE dividend checks. 

All tax rates were obtained by TaxFoundation.org on April 7, except where otherwise noted.

Huntsville, Alabama stock photo

Alabama

Dividend checks would be considered income in Alabama and would be subject to an income tax between 2% and 5% of the gross amount. 

Tucson is a city in and the county seat of Pima County, Arizona, United States, and is home to the University of Arizona.

Arizona

Arizona has a flat income tax rate of 2.5%, so dividend checks would be subject to this as well.

Downtown Little Rock skyline with the Arkansas River in the foreground.

Arkansas

Dividend checks would be considered income and subject to an income tax. Arkansas’ income tax is based on the total income, starting at 2% and going up to 3.9%. 

San Francisco skyline at sunset, California, USA.

California

Those getting dividend checks in California would be subject to income tax. That tax depends on the total made and ranges from 1% to 12.3%. 

Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

Colorado

Colorado has a flat income tax rate of 4.4%, which would apply to dividend checks. 

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

Connecticut

The dividend checks would be considered income in Connecticut, and subject to a tax between 2% and 6.99% based on the total earned. 

Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

Delaware

Delaware would tax dividends as income, making them subject to a tax between 3.9% and 6.6% based on the total earned. 

Aerial View of the Atlanta Suburb of Marietta, Georgia.

Georgia

Ordinary dividends are taxed as ordinary income. The state has a flat income tax rate of 5.39%.

The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

Hawaii

Dividend checks would be considered income in Hawaii and would be subject to state taxes. Depending on how much you make, the tax rate ranges from 1.4% to 11%, plus additional fees. 

Downtown Boise Idaho.

Idaho

Idaho has a flat income tax rate that applies to ordinary dividends. That rate is 5.7%

Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

Illinois’ income tax rate is 4.95%, which would cover dividend checks.

Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

Indiana has a flat income tax rate of 3%, which would apply to the dividend checks.

Winterset, United States - September 24, 2019.

Iowa

Dividend checks would be considered income and thus be subject to Iowa’s income tax of 3.8%.

Blue lake view in Kansas City.

Kansas

Kansas would tax dividend checks as income. That tax can range from 5.2% to 5.58%. 

Old historic city downtown of Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

Kentucky

Kentucky has a flat income tax rate of 4%, which would apply to the dividend checks. 

City of New Orleans at sunset.

Louisiana

Louisiana is a tricky one. It would depend on how the dividend checks were classified. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue, if dividends are issued by the U.S. government, they are exempt from Louisiana state income tax. However, if they were classified as ordinary income, they would be subject to an income tax rate ranging from 1.85% to 4.25%.

Presque Isle is the commercial center and largest city in Aroostook County, Maine, United States.

Maine

Maine would tax the checks as income, making them subject to a rate between 5.8% and 7.15%, plus additional fees.

Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

Maryland would consider the checks income, with a tax rate between 4.75% and 5.75%, plus additional fees. 

Brockton is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

The dividend checks would be considered income in Massachusetts and subject to a 5% income tax rate. 

ferndale-michigan_iStock-1868924725

Michigan

Michigan generally includes ordinary dividends as a part of income, which would make them subject to a 4.25% tax.

Aerial View of Downtown St.

Minnesota

Depending on which tax bracket people fell into, their dividend checks would be subject to a tax between 5.35% and 9.85%.

Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

Mississippi

Those receiving dividend checks in Mississippi would be taxed the flat income tax rate of 4.4%. 

East St Louis, Illinois

Missouri

Dividend checks would be subject to the state income tax rate between 3% and 4.7%.

Aerial View of Main Street in downtown Bozeman Montana.

Montana

Montana would tax the dividend checks at the state income tax rate, which ranges between 4.7% and 5.9%.

Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

Nebraska would tax the dividend checks as income, making them subject to a tax rate between 2.46% and 5.2%.

Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

Dividend checks would be subject to the New Jersey state income tax rate between 1.4% and 10.75%.

Photo of a city street with new, colorful townhouses in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.

New Mexico

New Mexico would tax the checks as income, making them subject to a rate of 1.5% to 5.9%.

New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

New York includes ordinary dividends as a part of income, which makes them subject to income tax ranging between 4% and 10.9%.

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

North Carolina

Ordinary dividends are considered income in North Carolina and are subject to the flat 4.25% income tax.

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota

Dividend checks would be considered income and subject to North Dakota’s income tax that ranges between 1.95% and 2.5%.

Historic Wayne County Courthouse in Wooster, Ohio stock photo

Ohio

Dividend checks would be considered income in Ohio and would be subject to an income tax between 2.75% and 3.5% based on total income.

Oklahoma City, OK, USA –.

Oklahoma

Dividend checks would be subject to the Oklahoma state income tax rate of 0.25% to 4.75%.

St Johns Bridge over the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon with Mt St Helens and Mt Adams in the background.

Oregon

Dividend checks would be subject to Oregon’s state income tax, which ranges between 6.75% and 9.9%.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Pennsylvania

Dividends would be considered income in Pennsylvania and subject to a 3.07% income tax. 

Crowds gather along Woonasquatucket river in Providence, RI in preparation for the summer series known as WaterFire, which consists of fiery wooden blocks placed along the river during the nighttime.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island would qualify a dividend check as income, and it would be subject to the state’s graduated state individual income tax, which ranges between 3.75% and 5.99%.

historic white rose city of york south carolina.

South Carolina

In South Carolina, income starting at $3,650 is taxed at 3%, up to 6.2%. Dividend checks would be subject to this tax. 

Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

Dividend checks would be subject to Utah’s 4.55% income tax.

Brattleboro, Vermont, USA - October 19, 2018: Morning view of Main Street in the most populous municipality abutting Vermont's eastern border with New Hampshire.

Vermont

Dividend checks would be subject to the Vermont state income tax rate of between 3.35% and 8.75%.

Fairmont is a city in Marion County, West Virginia, United States.

Virginia

Dividends would be considered income in Virginia and a $5,000 check would be subject to an income tax of 5% up to 5.75%.

Fairmont is a city in Marion County, West Virginia, United States.

West Virginia

West Virginia would tax the dividend checks at the state income tax rate, which ranges from 2.22% to 4.82%.

Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Wisconsin

Dividend checks would be considered income and subject to Wisconsin’s income tax rate, which ranges from 3.5% to 7.65%.

