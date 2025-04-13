Markets

41 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

April 13, 2025 — 05:45 am EDT

Written by Keith Speights for The Motley Fool->

Americans work hard and pay taxes throughout their career. When they retire, they no longer have to work as hard.

But paying taxes? That's a different story. Taxes are seemingly inescapable, no matter how old you are.

However, there's some good news for retirees, depending on where you live. As of 2025, 41 states don't tax Social Security benefits.

A U.S. map containing U.S. currency.

Image source: Getty Images.

The nine states that do tax Social Security

Before we get to those 41 states that don't tax Social Security, let's look at the outliers that do. Nine U.S. states continue to require retirees to pay state income taxes on their Social Security benefits:

  1. Colorado
  2. Connecticut
  3. Minnesota
  4. Montana
  5. New Mexico
  6. Rhode Island
  7. Utah
  8. Vermont
  9. West Virginia

Not every retiree will have to pay state taxes on Social Security in these states, though. For example, Connecticut seniors who are single filers or married filing separately are exempt from state taxes on Social Security benefits if their adjusted gross income (AGI) is below $75,000. Those who are married filing jointly or who file as head of household don't have to pay state taxes if their AGI is below $100,000. Minnesota, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and Vermont have similar income tax regulations with different AGI thresholds.

Also, West Virginia is transitioning from taxing Social Security benefits. The Mountain State allows residents to subtract 65% of their Social Security benefits from their AGI in 2025. However, next year, the amount will increase to 100%.

States that don't tax Social Security

Now for the states that don't tax Social Security. The list currently includes 41 states, up from 39 just a couple of years ago:

  1. Alabama
  2. Alaska
  3. Arizona
  4. Arkansas
  5. California
  6. Delaware
  7. Florida
  8. Georgia
  9. Hawaii
  10. Idaho
  11. Illinois
  12. Indiana
  13. Iowa
  14. Kansas
  15. Kentucky
  16. Louisiana
  17. Maine
  18. Maryland
  19. Massachusetts
  20. Michigan
  21. Mississippi
  22. Missouri
  23. Nebraska
  24. Nevada
  25. New Hampshire
  26. New Jersey
  27. New York
  28. North Carolina
  29. North Dakota
  30. Ohio
  31. Oklahoma
  32. Oregon
  33. Pennsylvania
  34. South Carolina
  35. South Dakota
  36. Tennessee
  37. Texas
  38. Virginia
  39. Washington
  40. Wisconsin
  41. Wyoming

Nine of these states don't tax any income:

  • Alaska
  • Florida
  • Nevada
  • New Hampshire
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Washington
  • Wyoming

Mississippi also recently passed legislation that could phase out its state income tax by 2040. However, specific triggers related to revenue and spending must be met for the Magnolia State's planned tax cuts.

Speaking of Mississippi, it's one of 13 states that don't tax any retirement income from 401(k) plans, IRAs, or pensions. Of course, this list includes the nine states without income taxes. It also includes Illinois, Iowa, and Pennsylvania.

Uncle Sam still has his hand out

Regardless of which state you live in, you could have to pay federal taxes on your Social Security benefits. Whether your benefits will be taxed and how much tax you'll have to pay depends on how much money you make. The table shows what the current levels are:

Filing Type Combined Annual Income Percent of Social Security Benefits Taxable
Married filing jointly Up to $32,000 0%
$32,000 to $44,000 Up to 50%
More than $44,000 Up to 85%
Individual Up to $25,000 0%
$25,000 to $34,000 Up to 50%
More than $34,000 Up to 85%

Data source: Social Security Administration. Table created by author.

To determine your combined annual income, add half of your Social Security benefits plus all other income. Other income includes money received from capital gains, dividends, interest, pensions, and wages.

Could Uncle Sam join the 41 states that don't tax Social Security benefits? Maybe. President Trump has proposed eliminating federal taxes on retirees' Social Security benefits. While the idea is relatively popular, though, it comes with a significant downside: Ending federal taxation on Social Security could speed up how quickly the program's trust funds run out of money.

Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

