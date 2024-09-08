41 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

Some things in life are just unavoidable: traffic jams during rush hour, losing socks in the laundry, and taxes. Taxes, in particular, follow you throughout all your working years and well into retirement for many people, including your Social Security payments.

Although Social Security retirement benefits come from a social program, they're still income, so they're not exempt from taxes. The silver lining, however, is that most people won't be subjected to Social Security taxes on the state level. As of the start of September, 41 states don't tax Social Security benefits. Let's take a look at which.

Here are the states that do not tax Social Security benefits

Along with Washington, D.C., the following 41 states do not tax Social Security benefits:

Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Mississippi Missouri Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Virginia Washington Wisconsin Wyoming

The newest member of this list is Kansas, which signed a law in June that eliminated its state tax on Social Security.

States where you may have to pay taxes on Social Security

Unfortunately, 41 states not taxing Social Security means there are still nine states remaining that do:

Colorado Connecticut Minnesota Montana New Mexico Rhode Island Utah Vermont West Virginia

The bad news is the tax. The good news is that retirees in these states may not always be subjected to taxes, as states progressively do away with it. For instance, Missouri and Nebraska both taxed Social Security benefits until Jan. 1 of this year, and West Virginia plans to phase out its tax completely by 2026.

Other states don't have definitive dates or legislation in place, but it's not farfetched to believe that they will follow suit in the future. No state Social Security tax is a great way to attract retirees looking for tax-friendly places to settle down.

You can't forget about Uncle Sam

The U.S. has taxes on the local, state, and federal levels. Unfortunately, living in a state without Social Security taxes doesn't mean you get to avoid Social Security taxes on the federal level. Uncle Sam is always out to get his share.

To calculate your tax bill, the IRS uses your "combined income," which includes the following:

Adjusted gross income (AGI) : Your total income from all non-Social Security sources (minus certain deductions if you have them).

: Your total income from all non-Social Security sources (minus certain deductions if you have them). Nontaxable interest : This is interest income that is not subject to federal tax. Common examples are interest earned from Treasury and municipal bonds.

: This is interest income that is not subject to federal tax. Common examples are interest earned from Treasury and municipal bonds. Half of your Social Security benefits: This is 50% of your total Social Security benefits for the year.

Social Security uses your combined income to determine how much of your benefits are eligible to be taxed. Here how's it's broken down:

Percentage of Taxable Benefits Added to Income Filing Single Married, Filing Jointly 0% Less than $25,000 Less than $32,000 Up to 50% $25,000 to $34,000 $32,000 to $44,000 Up to 85% More than $34,000 More than $44,000

How federal Social Security taxes work

The key distinction with federal Social Security taxes is that these percentages don't tell you how much your benefits will be taxed; they just tell you how much is taxable. The portion of your benefits eligible to be taxed is added to your other income taxed at your regular income tax rate. That's a key difference that works out in retirees' favor.

Take a single person who has $10,000 of annual Social Security benefits that are subject to tax after going through the calculations above. They would not owe $10,000 in taxes. Instead, $10,000 would be added to their other income and then taxed at whatever tax bracket they're in. If they're in the 22% tax bracket, they'd owe just under $2,200.

Knowing the tax implications around your Social Security benefits is key to properly planning your retirement finances. It can help you avoid an unexpected tax bill or overestimate how much you owe (though the latter is the better option).

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.