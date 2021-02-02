403(b) Vs. 401(k): Which Is Better For Retirement?

Employers offer 403(b) and 401(k) plans to help their employees save for retirement, but chances are you won’t have to choose between them. These two tax-advantaged retirement plans are designed for different kinds of companies: 403(b)s are earmarked for non-profit organizations and certain government employers, while 401(k) plans are offered by for-profit companies.

What Is a 401(k)?

Most for-profit companies offer 401(k)s, which help their employees build tax-advantaged retirement savings. Depending on whether you choose a traditional or Roth 401(k), plan contributions are withheld from your paycheck pre-tax or after-tax.

With a traditional 401(k), your plan contributions are deducted from your pay before income taxes, which decreases your taxable income today. You pay taxes on withdrawals from your 401(k) account when you are in retirement. If you choose a Roth 401(k), you pay income taxes on your plan contributions today, and you owe no income tax on withdrawals in retirement.

In either type of plan, your money grows tax free, and investment gains are not subject to capital gains taxes. If you need to withdraw funds before retirement age—currently 59 ½—you generally owe a 10% penalty, plus income taxes on any money that hasn’t been taxed yet.

To help your money grow, 401(k)s let you invest primarily in mutual funds. You can choose a mix of stock and bond funds, depending on how aggressively you’d like to invest. You may also select a target date fund, which invests you in a range of other funds that adjusts from aggressive to conservative until you enter retirement.

401(k) Match

To encourage you to save for your retirement, most employers make their own contributions to your 401(k) account. These may be in the form of non-matching and matching contributions.

Non-matching contributions don’t require any additional action on your part. Your employer simply deposits a lump sum or percentage of your salary into your 401(k) account.

With matching contributions, your employer agrees to invest up to a certain percentage of your salary based on what you contribute to the plan. For example, an employer may offer a 100% match on up to 3% of your earnings. If you earned $60,000 per year, that means your employer would match up to $1,800 per year of what you invest in your 401(k).

With 401(k) matches, you need to look out for any vesting requirements. These are restrictions your employer places on the money it contributes to your 401(k). For example, your employer may say you only gain ownership over 20% of what it invests into your account for each year you work there until you own 100% outright at five years. If you leave before your vesting is complete, you will take only a portion of what your employer has contributed into your 401(k).

401(k) Contribution Limits

Because of the tax advantages 401(k)s offer, the government sets contribution limits on how much you can save in your 401(k) each year.

For 2021, the maximum you can contribute is $19,500. If you are 50 or older, you are eligible for catchup contributions of an additional $6,500 per year.

The contribution limit does not include employer contributions. The total annual contribution limit—including your and your employer’s contributions—is the lesser of your annual salary or $58,000 ($64,500 if you qualify for catch-up contributions).

What Is a 403(b)?

403(b) plans are tax-deferred retirement accounts for schools and universities, churches and non-profit organizations. As with 401(k) plans, can choose to save in a traditional 403(b) and a Roth 403(b), depending on whether you want your tax break now or in retirement.

With a traditional 403(b), you deduct contributions from your taxable income now and pay taxes on withdrawals in retirement. With a Roth 403(b), you pay income taxes now and aren’t taxed in retirement.

In either case, contributions grow tax-free while they’re in the account, and you’ll typically owe income taxes on money that hasn’t been taxed before—as well as a 10% penalty—on withdrawals before age 59 ½. 403(b) contributions can generally be invested in mutual funds or annuities, though these options are normally more limited than those of 401(k)s.

Employer contributions are possible with 403(b) accounts, although they’re less common than with 401(k)s because employers must abide by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). This regulation set stringent minimum standards for employer retirement plans, and many non-profits opt out of ERISA and the employer contributions it allows.

If your employer complies with ERISA and offers employer 403(b) contributions, you may face a vesting period. This, however, is normally shorter than 401(k) vesting periods.

403(b) Contribution Limits

403(b) plans have the same contribution limits as 401(k) plans. In 2021, you can contribute up to $19,500 per year to your 403(b). If you are 50 or older, you can contribute an additional $6,500 per year.

If your employer contributes to your 403(b), the maximum amount that can be contributed to your 403(b), including your contributions, is the lesser of 100% of your salary or $58,000 per year ($64,500 if 50 or older).

While 401(k) and 403(b) plans have the same general contribution limits, 403(b) accounts have an edge: Employees who have worked for a qualified organization for 15 years or more may be eligible to make additional contributions. Qualifying employees can contribute up to $3,000 per year for up to five years over the federal maximum.

401(k) vs. 403(b): Which Is Better?

Because the type of retirement plan you’re eligible for is dependent on your employer, you don’t generally get to choose whether you save for retirement with a 403(b) or 401(k) plan.

Regardless of which type of plan you have access to, the important thing is to take advantage of it and make contributions on a regular basis. Most experts recommend you invest most of your retirement savings in a blend of diversified, low-cost index funds or a target date fund that automatically does this for you. You’ll probably be able to find these kinds of investments in either a 403(b) or a 401(k).

In the very rare cases where you might be lucky enough to have access to both a 403(b) and 401(k), keep a couple of things in mind:

“In a 401(k) you can invest in individual stocks, bonds, mutual funds and ETFs. In a 403(b) plan, you are limited to investing in mutual funds and annuities,” says Ed Canty, a certified financial planner (CFP). And since the passing of 2019’s SECURE Act, you now can invest in some annuities in 401(k) plans, meaning “if you had a choice between both accounts, the 401(k) offers slightly more flexibility for investment vehicles.”

Also, remember that if you contribute to multiple types of plans in a single year, you have the same annual employee contribution cap across them all. “This means you can contribute to both a 403(b) and a 401(k), but your total combined contributions cannot exceed $19,500” or $24,500 if you’re 50 or older, says Canty.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.