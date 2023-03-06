40 Top Cities Where Your Paycheck Goes the Furthest

The average worker traditionally receives a paycheck every two weeks, and those two checks have to cover housing and utilities, plus everything that the worker eats, drinks and does for an entire month. Needless to say, that's a whole lot easier to pull off when paychecks are big and the regional cost of living, even if on the higher side, fits within your paycheck. Dozens of cities in the United States offer exactly that dynamic -- you just have to know where to look.

To find the 40 cities where people can spread their paychecks the furthest, GOBankingRates identified the median household income in America's 100 largest cities, the biweekly paycheck amount, the biweekly cost of necessities (including groceries, healthcare, housing, transportation and utilities), and finally, how much is left over when those necessities are paid for. The study used data from sources including the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Census Bureau and Sperling's Best Places, then ranked the results in ascending order with the final entry being the city where your paycheck will last the longest.

With more and more Americans working from home, a much larger percentage of the workforce can take their work with them wherever they go. This list profiles the cities that might be worth considering for people looking to get the most mileage from each paycheck.

40. Chicago, Illinois

Population: 2,699,347

2,699,347 Median annual household income: $62,097

$62,097 Biweekly paycheck: $2,388

$2,388 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,262

$1,262 Amount of paycheck left: $1,126

39. St. Petersburg, Florida

Population: 264,001

264,001 Median annual household income: $60,798

$60,798 Biweekly paycheck: $2,338

$2,338 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,204

$1,204 Amount of paycheck left: $1,134

38. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Population: 649,821

649,821 Median annual household income: $56,456

$56,456 Biweekly paycheck: $2,171

$2,171 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,026

$1,026 Amount of paycheck left: $1,145

37. Kansas City, Missouri

Population: 491,158

491,158 Median annual household income: $56,179

$56,179 Biweekly paycheck: $2,161

$2,161 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,013

$1,013 Amount of paycheck left: $1,148

36. Boise, Idaho

Population: 228,057

228,057 Median annual household income: $63,778

$63,778 Biweekly paycheck: $2,453

$2,453 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,303

$1,303 Amount of paycheck left: $1,150

35. Atlanta, Georgia

Population: 497,642

497,642 Median annual household income: $64,179

$64,179 Biweekly paycheck: $2,468

$2,468 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,317

$1,317 Amount of paycheck left: $1,151

34. Aurora, Colorado

Population: 379,434

379,434 Median annual household income: $67,723

$67,723 Biweekly paycheck: $2,605

$2,605 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,452

$1,452 Amount of paycheck left: $1,152

33. Portland, Oregon

Population: 650,380

650,380 Median annual household income: $73,159

$73,159 Biweekly paycheck: $2,814

$2,814 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,628

$1,628 Amount of paycheck left: $1,186

32. Lexington, Kentucky

Population: 322,200

322,200 Median annual household income: $58,954

$58,954 Biweekly paycheck: $2,267

$2,267 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,069

$1,069 Amount of paycheck left: $1,198

31. Durham, North Carolina

Population: 276,341

276,341 Median annual household income: $61,962

$61,962 Biweekly paycheck: $2,383

$2,383 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,180

$1,180 Amount of paycheck left: $1,203

30. Lincoln, Nebraska

Population: 286,388

286,388 Median annual household income: $60,063

$60,063 Biweekly paycheck: $2,310

$2,310 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,107

$1,107 Amount of paycheck left: $1,204

29. Corpus Christi, Texas

Population: 326,332

326,332 Median annual household income: $57,387

$57,387 Biweekly paycheck: $2,207

$2,207 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,000

$1,000 Amount of paycheck left: $1,207

28. Arlington, Texas

Population: 397,269

397,269 Median annual household income: $63,351

$63,351 Biweekly paycheck: $2,437

$2,437 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,195

$1,195 Amount of paycheck left: $1,241

27. Garland, Texas

Population: 238,622

238,622 Median annual household income: $63,192

$63,192 Biweekly paycheck: $2,430

$2,430 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,178

$1,178 Amount of paycheck left: $1,253

26. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Population: 424,536

424,536 Median annual household income: $66,068

$66,068 Biweekly paycheck: $2,541

$2,541 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,286

$1,286 Amount of paycheck left: $1,255

25. Omaha, Nebraska

Population: 479,529

479,529 Median annual household income: $62,213

$62,213 Biweekly paycheck: $2,393

$2,393 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,130

$1,130 Amount of paycheck left: $1,263

24. Bakersfield, California

Population: 379,879

379,879 Median annual household income: $65,687

$65,687 Biweekly paycheck: $2,526

$2,526 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,253

$1,253 Amount of paycheck left: $1,273

23. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Population: 471,686

471,686 Median annual household income: $67,719

$67,719 Biweekly paycheck: $2,605

$2,605 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,312

$1,312 Amount of paycheck left: $1,293

22. Charlotte, North Carolina

Population: 873,570

873,570 Median annual household income: $65,359

$65,359 Biweekly paycheck: $2,514

$2,514 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,214

$1,214 Amount of paycheck left: $1,300

21. Fort Worth, Texas

Population: 892,221

892,221 Median annual household income: $64,567

$64,567 Biweekly paycheck: $2,483

$2,483 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,180

$1,180 Amount of paycheck left: $1,304

20. Irving, Texas

Population: 240,475

240,475 Median annual household income: $66,567

$66,567 Biweekly paycheck: $2,560

$2,560 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,207

$1,207 Amount of paycheck left: $1,353

19. Madison, Wisconsin

Population: 258,366

258,366 Median annual household income: $67,565

$67,565 Biweekly paycheck: $2,599

$2,599 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,235

$1,235 Amount of paycheck left: $1,364

18. Chula Vista, California

Population: 268,779

268,779 Median annual household income: $86,132

$86,132 Biweekly paycheck: $3,313

$3,313 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,923

$1,923 Amount of paycheck left: $1,389

17. Austin, Texas

Population: 965,872

965,872 Median annual household income: $75,752

$75,752 Biweekly paycheck: $2,914

$2,914 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,517

$1,517 Amount of paycheck left: $1,397

16. Raleigh, North Carolina

Population: 469,698

469,698 Median annual household income: $69,720

$69,720 Biweekly paycheck: $2,682

$2,682 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,281

$1,281 Amount of paycheck left: $1,400

15. Henderson, Nevada

Population: 309,955

309,955 Median annual household income: $75,430

$75,430 Biweekly paycheck: $2,901

$2,901 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,465

$1,465 Amount of paycheck left: $1,436

14. Seattle, Washington

Population: 741,251

741,251 Median annual household income: $97,185

$97,185 Biweekly paycheck: $3,738

$3,738 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $2,251

$2,251 Amount of paycheck left: $1,487

13. Washington, D.C.

Population: 701,974

701,974 Median annual household income: $90,842

$90,842 Biweekly paycheck: $3,494

$3,494 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,992

$1,992 Amount of paycheck left: $1,502

12. Denver, Colorado

Population: 715,878

715,878 Median annual household income: $72,661

$72,661 Biweekly paycheck: $2,795

$2,795 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,251

$1,251 Amount of paycheck left: $1,544

11. San Jose, California

Population: 1,029,409

1,029,409 Median annual household income: $117,324

$117,324 Biweekly paycheck: $4,512

$4,512 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $2,967

$2,967 Amount of paycheck left: $1,545

10. Irvine, California

Population: 272,694

272,694 Median annual household income: $108,318

$108,318 Biweekly paycheck: $4,166

$4,166 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $2,577

$2,577 Amount of paycheck left: $1,590

9. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Population: 450,882

450,882 Median annual household income: $78,136

$78,136 Biweekly paycheck: $3,005

$3,005 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,315

$1,315 Amount of paycheck left: $1,690

8. Anchorage, Alaska

Population: 292,090

292,090 Median annual household income: $84,813

$84,813 Biweekly paycheck: $3,262

$3,262 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,532

$1,532 Amount of paycheck left: $1,730

7. Scottsdale, Arizona

Population: 254,995

254,995 Median annual household income: $91,042

$91,042 Biweekly paycheck: $3,502

$3,502 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,739

$1,739 Amount of paycheck left: $1,762

6. Chesapeake, Virginia

Population: 242,647

242,647 Median annual household income: $81,261

$81,261 Biweekly paycheck: $3,125

$3,125 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,325

$1,325 Amount of paycheck left: $1,801

5. Chandler, Arizona

Population: 257,076

257,076 Median annual household income: $85,796

$85,796 Biweekly paycheck: $3,300

$3,300 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,421

$1,421 Amount of paycheck left: $1,879

4. Plano, Texas

Population: 288,870

288,870 Median annual household income: $96,348

$96,348 Biweekly paycheck: $3,706

$3,706 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,415

$1,415 Amount of paycheck left: $2,291

3. Fremont, California

Population: 234,829

234,829 Median annual household income: $142,374

$142,374 Biweekly paycheck: $5,476

$5,476 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $3,173

$3,173 Amount of paycheck left: $2,303

2. Gilbert, Arizona

Population: 248,349

248,349 Median annual household income: $99,154

$99,154 Biweekly paycheck: $3,814

$3,814 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,459

$1,459 Amount of paycheck left: $2,354

1. Arlington, Virginia

Population: 236,434

236,434 Median annual household income: $122,604

$122,604 Biweekly paycheck: $4,716

$4,716 Total biweekly cost of necessities: $2,236

$2,236 Amount of paycheck left: $2,480

Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find the 40 cities where paychecks go the furthest, GOBankingRates looked at the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey data to find how much the typical American consumer unit spends annually and biweekly on necessities (including groceries, health, housing, transportation, utilities and miscellaneous expenses). GOBankingRates then looked at the 100 largest cities in the U.S. by population according to the Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey and found Sperling's Best Places' cost-of-living index for each necessity category in every city. Multiplying each city's index scores by the national biweekly spending estimates in every category, GOBankingRates was able to calculate how much consumers in each city can expect to spend on necessities per pay period. Then, GOBankingRates found the median annual household income in each city from the 2020 ACS and created a biweekly paycheck estimate for workers in each city. Finally, GOBankingRates subtracted the total biweekly cost of necessities in each city from its median biweekly paycheck to find out where workers can expect to have the most money left over after bills every pay period. All data was collected on and up to date as of April 21, 2022.

