Personal Finance

40 Top Cities Where Your Paycheck Goes the Furthest

March 06, 2023 — 09:01 am EST

Written by Andrew Lisa for GOBankingRates ->

The average worker traditionally receives a paycheck every two weeks, and those two checks have to cover housing and utilities, plus everything that the worker eats, drinks and does for an entire month. Needless to say, that's a whole lot easier to pull off when paychecks are big and the regional cost of living, even if on the higher side, fits within your paycheck. Dozens of cities in the United States offer exactly that dynamic -- you just have to know where to look.

To find the 40 cities where people can spread their paychecks the furthest, GOBankingRates identified the median household income in America's 100 largest cities, the biweekly paycheck amount, the biweekly cost of necessities (including groceries, healthcare, housing, transportation and utilities), and finally, how much is left over when those necessities are paid for. The study used data from sources including the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Census Bureau and Sperling's Best Places, then ranked the results in ascending order with the final entry being the city where your paycheck will last the longest.

With more and more Americans working from home, a much larger percentage of the workforce can take their work with them wherever they go. This list profiles the cities that might be worth considering for people looking to get the most mileage from each paycheck.

Chicago, IL, USA - April 18, 2021: A beautiful family walks along the BP Bridge, in Millennium Park, with the city skyline beyond.

40. Chicago, Illinois

  • Population: 2,699,347
  • Median annual household income: $62,097
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,388
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,262
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,126
St.

39. St. Petersburg, Florida

  • Population: 264,001
  • Median annual household income: $60,798
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,338
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,204
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,134
New Oklahoma City Park downtown.

38. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

  • Population: 649,821
  • Median annual household income: $56,456
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,171
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,026
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,145
Kansas City, Missouri

37. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Population: 491,158
  • Median annual household income: $56,179
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,161
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,013
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,148
View of Downtown Boise.

36. Boise, Idaho

  • Population: 228,057
  • Median annual household income: $63,778
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,453
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,303
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,150
High-angle view of Atlanta's modern skyline, including office buildings, hotels, and condominiums - Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

35. Atlanta, Georgia

  • Population: 497,642
  • Median annual household income: $64,179
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,468
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,317
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,151
Aerial view of residential neighborhood in the Autumn.

34. Aurora, Colorado

  • Population: 379,434
  • Median annual household income: $67,723
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,605
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,452
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,152
Unique aerial perspective of Fremont Bridge over the willamette river in the pearl district of downtown Portland Oregon on a perfect day.

33. Portland, Oregon

  • Population: 650,380
  • Median annual household income: $73,159
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,814
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,628
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,186
Lexington Kentucky

32. Lexington, Kentucky

  • Population: 322,200
  • Median annual household income: $58,954
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,267
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,069
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,198
Durham, NC skyline with the Hill building on the left and Durham Centre on the right.

31. Durham, North Carolina

  • Population: 276,341
  • Median annual household income: $61,962
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,383
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,180
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,203
Nebraska-Lincoln

30. Lincoln, Nebraska

  • Population: 286,388
  • Median annual household income: $60,063
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,310
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,107
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,204
Corpus Christi Municipal Marina in Texas

29. Corpus Christi, Texas

  • Population: 326,332
  • Median annual household income: $57,387
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,207
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,000
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,207
GLOBE LIFE PARK, ARLINGTON TEXAS USA, 5-1-2020: A 270-acre mixed-use complex that includes Texas Live!, a unique entertainment district with restaurants, retail and entertainment venues.

28. Arlington, Texas

  • Population: 397,269
  • Median annual household income: $63,351
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,437
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,195
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,241
Garland Texas

27. Garland, Texas

  • Population: 238,622
  • Median annual household income: $63,192
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,430
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,178
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,253
minneapolis,minesota,usa.

26. Minneapolis, Minnesota

  • Population: 424,536
  • Median annual household income: $66,068
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,541
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,286
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,255
Downtown Omaha skyline with the Heartland of America Park (with a lake and fall colored trees) in the foreground.

25. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Population: 479,529
  • Median annual household income: $62,213
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,393
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,130
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,263
Bakersfield, California, USA - April 17, 2019: Daytime view of theNile Theater and Padre Hotel in the heart of the downtown district.

24. Bakersfield, California

  • Population: 379,879
  • Median annual household income: $65,687
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,526
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,253
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,273
Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.

23. Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Population: 471,686
  • Median annual household income: $67,719
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,605
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,312
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,293
Drone Aerial of Downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, NC, USA Skyline.

22. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Population: 873,570
  • Median annual household income: $65,359
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,514
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,214
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,300
Fort Worth, Tx

21. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Population: 892,221
  • Median annual household income: $64,567
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,483
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,180
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,304
skyline of Irving Texas

20. Irving, Texas

  • Population: 240,475
  • Median annual household income: $66,567
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,560
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,207
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,353
Madison Wisconsin

19. Madison, Wisconsin

  • Population: 258,366
  • Median annual household income: $67,565
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,599
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,235
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,364
Chula Vista California

18. Chula Vista, California

  • Population: 268,779
  • Median annual household income: $86,132
  • Biweekly paycheck: $3,313
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,923
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,389
Austin, United States - May 3, 2014: People having fun on rowboats and boards in Lady Bird Lake on a nice day with the Austin skyline in the background.

17. Austin, Texas

  • Population: 965,872
  • Median annual household income: $75,752
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,914
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,517
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,397
Raleigh, North Carolina downtown city skyline at dusk

16. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Population: 469,698
  • Median annual household income: $69,720
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,682
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,281
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,400
Henderson Nevada best weather

15. Henderson, Nevada

  • Population: 309,955
  • Median annual household income: $75,430
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,901
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,465
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,436
downtown Seattle, Pier 66.

14. Seattle, Washington

  • Population: 741,251
  • Median annual household income: $97,185
  • Biweekly paycheck: $3,738
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $2,251
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,487
United States Capitol building

13. Washington, D.C.

  • Population: 701,974
  • Median annual household income: $90,842
  • Biweekly paycheck: $3,494
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,992
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,502
Denver Colorado

12. Denver, Colorado

  • Population: 715,878
  • Median annual household income: $72,661
  • Biweekly paycheck: $2,795
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,251
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,544
An aerial and panoramic view of the historic Plaza de Cesar Chavez in San Jose, CA.

11. San Jose, California

  • Population: 1,029,409
  • Median annual household income: $117,324
  • Biweekly paycheck: $4,512
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $2,967
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,545
Irvine California business district

10. Irvine, California

  • Population: 272,694
  • Median annual household income: $108,318
  • Biweekly paycheck: $4,166
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $2,577
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,590
Virginia Beach ocean

9. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Population: 450,882
  • Median annual household income: $78,136
  • Biweekly paycheck: $3,005
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,315
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,690
Anchorage Alaska

8. Anchorage, Alaska

  • Population: 292,090
  • Median annual household income: $84,813
  • Biweekly paycheck: $3,262
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,532
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,730
The skyline of Scottsdale, Arizona, in evening light.

7. Scottsdale, Arizona

  • Population: 254,995
  • Median annual household income: $91,042
  • Biweekly paycheck: $3,502
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,739
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,762
Boats exiting the Great Bridge Locks.

6. Chesapeake, Virginia

  • Population: 242,647
  • Median annual household income: $81,261
  • Biweekly paycheck: $3,125
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,325
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,801
Chandler is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, and a prominent suburb of the Phoenix, Arizona, Metropolitan Statistical Area.

5. Chandler, Arizona

  • Population: 257,076
  • Median annual household income: $85,796
  • Biweekly paycheck: $3,300
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,421
  • Amount of paycheck left: $1,879
Plano Texas.

4. Plano, Texas

  • Population: 288,870
  • Median annual household income: $96,348
  • Biweekly paycheck: $3,706
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,415
  • Amount of paycheck left: $2,291
view of the bay area from Mission Peak, Fremont

3. Fremont, California

  • Population: 234,829
  • Median annual household income: $142,374
  • Biweekly paycheck: $5,476
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $3,173
  • Amount of paycheck left: $2,303
Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix, within the Phoenix metropolitan area.

2. Gilbert, Arizona

  • Population: 248,349
  • Median annual household income: $99,154
  • Biweekly paycheck: $3,814
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,459
  • Amount of paycheck left: $2,354
10978, Cities, Horizontal, States, United States, Virginia, america

1. Arlington, Virginia

  • Population: 236,434
  • Median annual household income: $122,604
  • Biweekly paycheck: $4,716
  • Total biweekly cost of necessities: $2,236
  • Amount of paycheck left: $2,480

Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find the 40 cities where paychecks go the furthest, GOBankingRates looked at the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey data to find how much the typical American consumer unit spends annually and biweekly on necessities (including groceries, health, housing, transportation, utilities and miscellaneous expenses). GOBankingRates then looked at the 100 largest cities in the U.S. by population according to the Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey and found Sperling's Best Places' cost-of-living index for each necessity category in every city. Multiplying each city's index scores by the national biweekly spending estimates in every category, GOBankingRates was able to calculate how much consumers in each city can expect to spend on necessities per pay period. Then, GOBankingRates found the median annual household income in each city from the 2020 ACS and created a biweekly paycheck estimate for workers in each city. Finally, GOBankingRates subtracted the total biweekly cost of necessities in each city from its median biweekly paycheck to find out where workers can expect to have the most money left over after bills every pay period. All data was collected on and up to date as of April 21, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 40 Top Cities Where Your Paycheck Goes the Furthest

